Adult Swim Announces New Season Pick-Ups and Return of SQUIDBILLIES

Adult Swim, the top destination for young adults for more than a decade, continues to invest in creator driven, original animated content with season renewals for Mr. Pickles, Ballmastrz: 9009 and Tigtone, plus the season 12 return of Squidbillies on Sunday, August 11th.

Lastly, Toonami adds all-new gen:LOCK to the network's popular anime-obsessed line up. This mecha-anime style series from Rooster Teeth will make its exclusive broadcast premiere on Saturday, August 3rd.

Squidbillies, America's fourth favorite animated family returns for season 12 on Sunday, August 11th at Midnight ET/PT, to heal the growing divide in this nation with inbred mountain hijinks. The new season features all new covers of the theme song from artists such as Shooter Jennings, Shannon Shaw & Dan Auerbach, Ray Wylie Hubbard, The Preservation Hall Jazz Band, and more. Squidbillies is created and produced by Dave Willis (Aqua Teen Hunger Force) and Jim Fortier, the quarter-hour animated comedy series follows America's favorite family of violent, rural cephalopods addicted to ignorance and raising hell in the red clay of Dougal County, Georgia.

First look at what's to come for Squidbillies season 12:

Mr. Pickles, Old Town's cutest dog will be back in December for a fourth season of tail wagging, flesh ripping and head decapitating - good old classic American adventure. Set in the small, old-fashioned world of Old Town, Mr. Pickles centers on the lives of the Goodman family and their innocent six-year-old son Tommy, whose best friend is the family's lovable and sometimes naughty, Border Collie, Mr. Pickles. The quarter-hour series is a HotHouse production created by Will Carsola and Dave Stewart. It is executive produced by Carsola, Stewart, Michael J. Rizzo, and Mike Mayfield.

Ballmastrz: 9909 and Tigtone hail from the acclaimed animation studio Titmouse and will be returning for second seasons. Ballmastrz: 9009 takes place in the year of 9009 and follows washed up superstar and notorious party gal Gaz Digzy, who after a spiral of destructive antics is demoted to the worst team in The Game: The Leptons. Her only way back to the top is to somehow lead these pathetic misfits to victory. The quarter-hour series is created by Christy Karacas (Superjail!).

Tigtone recently wrapped up its debut season earlier this year, creating a cult following of its own. The animated adventure series is the quest of the saga of a quest-addicted hero (Tigtone) who slashes his way through a satirical fantasy universe with melodramatic ferocity and a complete disregard for the collateral damage he inflicts along the way. The quarter-hour series is created by Andrew Koehler and Benjamin Martin, who also serve as executive producers with Blake Anderson (Workaholics).

gen:LOCK makes its broadcast premiere on Adult Swim's popular Saturday night anime block on August 3rd. The new show is mecha-anime style series set fifty years in the future, where an oppressive authoritarian force threatens to conquer the world. A daring team is recruited to pilot a new form of weaponized neuroscience that powers devastating mecha, but they must be willing to sacrifice everything to save the world. Starring Michael B. Jordan (Creed, Black Panther), Dakota Fanning (The Alienist, Twilight Saga), Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones, Early Man, New Mutants), Koichi Yamadera (Cowboy Bebop, Ghost in the Shell), Golshifteh Farahani (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales), Asia Kate Dillon (Billions), and David Tennant (Jessica Jones, Dr. Who), gen:LOCK is a half-hour series from Rooster Teeth, co-produced with Jordan's Outlier Society.

