Adaptation of Stephen King's SALEM'S LOT Coming to Max This Year

New Line's film adaptation of Stephen King's 1975 bestselling novel “Salem's Lot” will debut on Max in 2024.

SALEM'S LOT reunites the producing teams behind the record-breaking horror franchises “The Conjuring” universe and the “IT” films. Gary Dauberman writes, directs, and executive produces with James Wan and Michael Clear for Atomic Monster and Roy Lee for Vertigo alongside Mark Wolper.

Author Ben Mears returns to his childhood home of Jerusalem's Lot IN SEARCH OF inspiration for his next book only to discover his hometown is being preyed upon by a bloodthirsty vampire.

The cast includes Lewis Pullman as Ben Mears, Alfre Woodard as Dr. Cody, Makenzie Leigh as Susan Norton, Bill Camp as Matthew Burke, Spencer Treat Clark as Mike Ryerson, Pilou Asbæk as Straker, and John Benjamin Hickey as Father Callahan.

Gary Dauberman writes, directs, and executive produces; executive produced by Michael Bederman, Vertigo's Andrew Childs, and Atomic Monster's Judson Scott.