Actor Andre Ozim Starts Film Production Company

Andre Ozim is a stage and screen actor from Washington, D.C.

Aug. 31, 2020  

Actor Andre Ozim, fellow stage and screen actor based in New York, NY starts his production company " From Scratch Entertainment LLC" amidst the chaotic year 2020 has been thus far.

Born in the small town of Oklahoma to a Nigerian Igbo Mother, Andre Ozim is a stage and screen actor from Washington, D.C. who quit his internship as a paralegal and moved to New York in light of finding his passion. Andre won Best Actor Award at NYU Tisch for his performance in one of his 1st films "Jahar", which premiered at the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival. Classically trained in Shakespeare, Andre studied abroad taking workshops at various conservatories in London, England including the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA).

For more info visit www.fromscratchent.com



