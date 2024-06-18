Acclaimed Comedian Joe Gatto Set For Brand New Tour 'Let's Get Into It'

Tickets go on sale to the public on June 21 at 10 a.m. local time.
Acclaimed comedian, actor and producer Joe Gatto—best known for the hit television shows “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index”—is set to hit the road for his Let’s Get Into It tour featuring all new material beginning August 30 in Shakopee, MN and running through the end of the year. Tickets are available via artist presale on June 19 at 10 a.m. local time, local presales begin June 20 at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the public on June 21 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets for all shows as well as post-show meet & greets will be available HERE. See below for a complete list of dates, with more shows to be announced shortly. Comedian Mark Jigarjian will also be featured on all dates.
Let’s Get Into It comes on the heels of Gatto’s highly successful Night of Comedy Tour which sold out venues across the country and included stops at New York’s Beacon Theatre, The Met Philadelphia, Austin City Limits Live and many more, as well as a run of dates throughout Australia and New Zealand.
In addition to the upcoming comedy tour, Gatto recently taped a comedy special which is due out later this year. His forthcoming first ever children’s book Where's Bearry? is due out September 3 via Penguin (pre-order the book HERE), and he is also set to debut the second season of his Two Cool Moms Podcast with co-host Steve Byrne via iHeart later this year.
Additionally, Gatto recently formed the Long Island, NY-based 501(c)3 non-profit Gatto Pups & Friends which advocates for the “Adopt, Don’t Shop” movement and facilitates adoptions for mainly senior and disabled pups.
Joe Gatto has toured with the Impractical Jokers live comedy show to sold-out crowds across the world including legendary arenas including Madison Square Garden in New York and the O2 Arena in London. Joe is passionate about supporting anti-bullying organizations and animal rescue initiatives, founding his non-profit Gatto Pups and Friends to help animals out on Long Island NY. Joe also hosts a popular comedy podcast called “Two Cool Moms” on the iHeart Radio Podcast Network where he and his co-host dispenses sage motherly advice in a comedic fashion to fans who write in with their dilemmas. He lives his life by a code of pastry and family, loving his wife, two children and cannoli.
August 30—Shakopee, MN—Canterbury Park
September 6—Wheeling, WV—The Capitol Theatre
September 8—Charleston, WV—Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences, Maier Foundation Performance Hall
September 12—Rockford, IL—Coronado Performing Arts Center
September 13—Peoria, IL—Peoria Civic Center
September 14—Wabash, IN—Honeywell Center
September 15—Toledo, OH—Stranahan Theater
September 27—Savannah, GA—Johnny Mercer Theatre
September 28—Evans, GA—Columbia County Performing Arts Center
September 29—Chattanooga, TN—Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
October 3—Memphis, TN—Orpheum Theatre
October 6—Akron, OH—University of Akron, E.J. Thomas Hall
October 11—Lawton, OK—McMahon Memorial Auditorium
October 12—Abilene, TX—Abilene Convention Center
October 13—Lubbock, TX—Buddy Holly Hall
October 17—Greensboro, NC—Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
October 18—Norfolk, VA—Chrysler Hall
November 7—Grand Junction, CO—The Avalon Theatre
November 8—Colorado Springs, CO—Pikes Peak Center
November 9—Midwest City, OK—Rose State Performing Arts Center
November 10—Fort Smith, AR—ArcBest Performing Arts Center
November 14—Mobile, AL—Saenger Theatre
November 15—Baton Rouge, LA—River Center Performing Arts Theater
November 16—Shreveport, LA—Strand Theatre of Shreveport
November 21—Joliet, IL—Rialto Square Theatre
November 22—Waukegan, IL—Genesee Theatre
November 23—Elkhart, IN—The Lerner Theatre
November 24—Muskegon, MI—Frauenthal Center
December 5—Tacoma, WA—Pantages Theatre
December 6—Salem, OR—Historic Elsinore Theatre
December 7—Spokane, WA—First Interstate Center for the Arts
December 12—Oxnard, CA—Oxnard Performing Arts Center
December 13—Pomona, CA—Pomona Fox Theatre
December 14—Visalia, CA—Visalia Fox Theatre
December 27—Reading, PA—Santander Performing Arts Center
December 28—Binghamton, NY—Broome County Forum Theatre
December 29—Albany, NY—Palace Theatre
December 30—Concord, NH—Chubb Theatre
Photo credit: Mike Williams
