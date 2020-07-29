Academy Board Of Governors 2020-2021 Officers Elected

David Rubin Re-Elected Academy President

Casting Director David Rubin was re-elected president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences today by the organization's Board of Governors.



Also elected to officer positions by the Board:

Lois Burwell, First Vice President

(chair, Awards and Events Committee)



Larry Karaszewski, Vice President

(chair, Preservation and History Committee)



Isis Mussenden, Vice President

(chair, Museum Committee)



Wynn P. Thomas, Vice President

(chair, Education and Outreach Committee)



Jim Gianopulos, Treasurer

(chair, Finance Committee)



Janet Yang, Secretary

(chair, Membership and Governance Committee)

Rubin is beginning his second term as president and his eighth year as a governor representing the Casting Directors Branch. Burwell and Karaszewski were re-elected to their posts. Gianopulos returns to a previously held office after a hiatus. This will be the first officer stint for Mussenden, Thomas and Yang.



With more than 100 film and television credits, Rubin has cast such features as "The English Patient," "Men in Black," "Hairspray," "Lars and the Real Girl," "The Talented Mr. Ripley," "Four Weddings and a Funeral," "Get Shorty," "My Best Friend's Wedding," "William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet," "Spaceballs," "Fried Green Tomatoes" and "The Firm."



Academy board members may serve up to two three-year terms, followed by at least a two-year hiatus, after which they may serve up to two additional three-year terms. Officers serve one-year terms, with a maximum of four consecutive years in any one office.



For a full listing of the Academy's 2020-2021 Board of Governors, click here.

View More TV Stories Related Articles