Aaron Pierre Cast as John Stewart in HBO Original Drama Series LANTERNS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Aaron Pierre has been cast as the DC character John Stewart, also known as Green Lantern, in the upcoming HBO series Lanterns. The series follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

Pierre currently stars as the lead in Jeremy Saulnier’s “Rebel Ridge” which debuted on Netflix on September 6th and was the #1 title worldwide on Netflix for three weeks in a row. In December, Pierre will take on the titular role of Mufasa in Barry Jenkins’ animated "Lion King” prequel for Disney.

He was most recently seen leading the NatGeo series “Genius: MLK/X,” as civil rights leader Malcolm X, Garth Davis’ “Foe” alongside Paul Mescal and Saoirse Ronan, Clement Virgo’s “Brother” and Barry Jenkins’ award-winning limited series “The Underground Railroad.” Pierre is currently filming “The Morning Show.”

HBO in association with Warner Bros. Television and DC Studios. LANTERNS is co-written by Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof and Tom King. The first two episodes are directed by James Hawes. The series is executive produced by Mundy, Lindelof, KING and Hawes. Based on the DC comic “Green Lantern.”

Comments