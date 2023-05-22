AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER Sets Blu-ray, Blu-ray 3D & 4K UHD Release

Avatar: The Way of Water release will include over three hours of bonus content featuring the filmmakers, cast and crew.

On June 20, Avatar fans have double cause for celebration as Avatar: The Way of Water makes its long-awaited debut on 4K UHD, Blu-ray 3D, Blu-ray and DVD and the original Avatar arrives for the first time on 4K UHD in High Dynamic Range to digital retailers and on Blu-ray disc.

The 4K UHD edition of the original Avatar has both existing and new bonus features including “Memories From Avatar,” where Producer Jon Landau leads a spirited conversation with cast members, Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang, recalling warm memories from production and reflecting on the extraordinary success of the film.

Plus “Avatar: A Look Back,” provides a retrospective where cast and filmmakers reflect on their extraordinary journey making Avatar, the groundbreaking technologies they used to create an unparalleled cinematic experience, and the profound effect the film had on audiences worldwide.

Full product fact sheets, including bonus materials and technical specifications for Avatar: The Way of Water and Avatar 4K UHD can be found online.

Nominated for numerous Academy Awards® including Best Picture, Avatar: The Way of Water became the third highest-grossing film of all time worldwide and set a new benchmark for visual effects. Produced by Cameron and his longtime partner Jon Landau, the 20th Century Studios-Lightstorm Entertainment production stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis and Kate Winslet.

Joining the illustrious adult cast are talented newcomers Britain Dalton, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Bailey Bass and Jack Champion. The screenplay is by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver, with story by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver & Josh Friedman & Shane Salerno. David Valdes and Richard Baneham serve as the film’s executive producers.

The original Academy Award®-winning Avatar introduced the astonishing world of Pandora and became the highest-grossing film of all time earning over $2.9 billion worldwide and receiving nine Academy Awards® nominations including Best Picture and Best Director. It won three Oscars®, for Best Cinematography, Production Design and Visual Effects.

Watch the trailer here:






