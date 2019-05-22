ARROW The Complete Seventh Season Available on DVD and Blu-ray 8/20

Get ready for nonstop action from start to finish when Warner Bros. Home Entertainment releases Arrow: The Complete Seventh Season on Blu-ray and DVD August 20, 2019. Both sets contain all 22 action-packed episodes from the seventh season, plus the show's 2018 Comic-Con Panel, a crossover featurette, deleted scenes, a gag reel and more! All three DC Crossover: Elseworlds episodes will be available only for fans who purchase the Blu-ray set. The Complete Seventh Season is priced to own at $39.99 SRP for the DVD ($51.99 in Canada) and $44.98 SRP for the Blu-ray ($52.99 in Canada), which includes a Digital Copy (U.S. only). Both sets have an order due date of July 16, 2019. Arrow: The Complete Seventh Season is also available to own on Digital via purchase from digital retailers.

Following Oliver Queen's shocking decision to turn himself over the FBI and reveal his identity as the Green Arrow to the public, Oliver has spent the past five months in prison while his team was left behind to protect Star City. In the wake of Ricardo Diaz's escape, Oliver has yet again turned into someone else inside Slabside Maximum Security Prison. Determined to keep a low profile to shorten his sentence for the sake of his family, Oliver's limits will be tested when he and Team Arrow are pitted against the most ruthless villains they have yet to face.

"Arrow has struck a chord with audiences over the years through its incredible action and impressive special effects," said Rosemary Markson, WBHEG Senior Vice President, TV Marketing. "As Arrow enters its eighth and final season on The CW, fans will be eager to add the most recent season to their collection and enjoy the two hours of bonus content included on Blu-ray and DVD."

With Blu-ray's unsurpassed picture and sound, Arrow: The Complete Seventh SeasonBlu-ray release will include 1080p Full HD Video with DTS-HD Master Audio for English 5.1. In addition to featuring all 22 episodes from the seventh season in high-definition, as well as a digital copy of the season (available in the U.S. only), the 4-disc Blu-ray will also include all three crossover episodes, a tremendous value and collectors' opportunity.

Arrow stars Stephen Amell (Private Practice, Heartland), Katie Cassidy (A Nightmare on Elm Street), David Ramsey (Dexter), Emily Bett Rickards (Brooklyn), Echo Kellum (Sean Saves The World), Rick Gonzalez (Reaper), Juliana Harkavy (Dolphin Tale, The Walking Dead), Colton Haynes (Teen Wolf, The Gates), Kirk Acevedo (Fringe, 12 Monkeys) and Sea Shimooka (Happy New Years). Based on the characters from DC, Arrow is produced by Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (The Flash, Supergirl, Riverdale, DC's Legends of Tomorrow), Beth Schwartz (DC's Legends of Tomorrow) and Sarah Schechter (The Flash, Supergirl, Blindspot, Black Lightning).

MARKETING SUPPORT

The release of Arrow: The Complete Seventh Season will be supported by a publicity campaign.

BLU-RAY & DVD FEATURES

The Best of DC TV's Comic-Con Panel San Diego 2018

Inside the Crossover: Elseworlds

Villains: Modes of Persuasion

Gag Reel

Deleted Scenes

DVD: 22 ONE-HOUR EPISODES

1. Inmate 4587

2. Longbow Hunters

3. Crossing Lines

4. Level Two

5. The Demon

6. Due Process

7. The Slabside Redemption

8. Unmasked

9. Elseworlds: Hour Two

10. My Name is Emiko Queen

11. Past Sins

12. Emerald Archer

13. Star City Slayer

14. Brothers & Sisters

15. Training Day

16. Star City 2040

17. Inheritance

18. Lost Canary

19. Spartan

20. Confessions

21. Living Proof

22. You Have Saved This City

BLU-RAY: 22 ONE-HOUR EPISODES + 2 FULL CROSSOVER EPISODES

1. Inmate 4587

2. Longbow Hunters

3. Crossing Lines

4. Level Two

5. The Demon

6. Due Process

7. The Slabside Redemption

8. Unmasked

9. Elseworlds: Hour One

10. Elseworlds: Hour Two

11. Elseworlds: Hour Three

12. My Name is Emiko Queen

13. Past Sins

14. Emerald Archer

15. Star City Slayer

16. Brothers & Sisters

17. Training Day

18. Star City 2040

19. Inheritance

20. Lost Canary

21. Spartan

22. Confessions

23. Living Proof

24. You Have Saved This City

The seventh season of Arrow is also currently available to own on Digital. Digital allows consumers to instantly stream and download all episodes to watch anywhere and anytime on their favorite devices. Digital is available from various retailers including iTunes, Amazon Video, Google Play, Vudu, PlayStation, Xbox and others. A Digital Copy is also included in the U.S. with the purchase of specially marked Blu-ray discs for redemption and cloud storage.

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment (WBHE) brings together Warner Bros. Entertainment's home video, digital distribution and interactive entertainment businesses in order to maximize current and next-generation distribution scenarios. An industry leader since its inception, WBHE oversees the global distribution of content through packaged goods (Blu-ray Disc™ and DVD) and digital media in the form of electronic sell-through and video-on-demand via cable, satellite, online and mobile channels, and is a significant developer and publisher for console and online video game titles worldwide. WBHE distributes its product through third party retail partners and licensees.

Home to iconic brands DC (Superman, Batman, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman, The Flash, etc.), Vertigo (Sandman, Fables) and MAD, DC is the creative unit charged with strategically integrating across Warner Bros. and Time Warner. DC Entertainment works in concert with many key Warner Bros. divisions to unleash its stories and characters across all media, including but not limited to film, television, consumer products, home entertainment, and interactive games. Publishing thousands of comic books, graphic novels and magazines each year, DC Entertainment is one of the largest English-language publishers of comics in the world.

ARROW and all related characters and elements are trademarks of and © DC Comics.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You