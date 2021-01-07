AMMONITE Available on Digital Jan. 12

A passionate and all-consuming love affair changes the lives of two 19th century women in AMMONITE, written and directed by Francis Lee (God's Own Country), the extraordinary film arrives on Digital, Blu-ray™, DVD and On Demand January 12, 2021 from NEON and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Proclaimed as "captivating" (Clayton Davis, Variety), AMMONITE brings Academy Award® winner Kate Winslet (Revolutionary Road, Titanic) and Academy Award® nominee Saoirse Ronan (Little Women, Ladybird) together in an "undeniable and electric" (David Canfield, Entertainment Weekly) love affair between two women from utterly different worlds where "Winslet and Ronan are beautifully matched" (Justin Chang, Los Angeles Times). Hailed by critics as "one of the best performances of Kate Winslet's career" (Brian Tallerico, RogerEbert.com), AMMONITE's release on Digital, Blu-ray™ and DVD comes with an exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette with the cast and crew taking audiences on a beautiful behind-the-scenes journey into the making of this remarkable film.

In 1800s England, acclaimed but unrecognized fossil hunter Mary Anning (Winslet) works alone on the rugged Southern coastline. With the days of her famed discoveries behind her, she now searches for common fossils to sell to tourists to support herself and her ailing mother. When a wealthy visitor entrusts Mary with the care of his wife Charlotte Murchison (Ronan), she cannot afford to turn his offer down. Proud and relentlessly passionate about her work, Mary initially clashes with her unwelcome guest, but despite the distance between their social class and personalities, an intense bond begins to develop, compelling the two women to determine the true nature of their relationship.

Alongside Winslet and Ronan, AMMONITE features incredible must-see performances from the entire cast including Gemma Jones (Bridget Jones' Diary franchise, Sense & Sensibility), James McArdle (, Mary Queen of Scots), Alec Secareanu (God's Own Country, "Strike Back") and Fiona Shaw ("Killing Eve," Colette). The "exquisite" (BBC) film comes from Academy Award®-winning producers Iain Canning and Emile Sherman, the filmmakers behind The King's Speech, Lion and Widows, and producer Fodhla Cronin O'Reilly (Lady Macbeth).