AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 13 Trailer Brings Back Fan-Favorite Faces For Season 13

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FX released the official trailer for AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 13, confirming the anthology series' thirteenth installment will premiere September 24 on FX and Hulu. The trailer plays on the show's fixation with its own season number, framing the new chapter as a reckoning with what it calls 'everyone's most feared number,' and brings together an all-star cast, with many actors reprising fan-favorite roles from earlier seasons.

AMERICAN HORROR STORY was created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, and has drawn more than 100 Emmy nominations since launching in 2011. The series has been streamed over 700 million hours worldwide and is credited as the progenitor of the modern limited series format, as well as the longest-running hour-long series in FX's history. Past installments have centered on a haunted murder house, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and an apocalyptic reckoning, all of which the new trailer references as touchstones for what season 13 may revisit.

Season 13 arrives following a casting shakeup: Ariana Grande, previously announced for the season, will not appear due to scheduling conflicts with her ongoing tour, despite an earlier casting announcement. The season was also celebrated at San Diego Comic-Con with an AHS-themed

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