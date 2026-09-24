AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 13 Red Carpet Celebration Draws Cast to NYC

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FX celebrated the premiere of 'American Horror Story: 13' with a red carpet event followed by an after-party at The Hotel Chelsea in New York. Rubber Man, Twisty and the Hooded Druid kicked off the evening, setting the stage for the cast and producers arriving in gothic glamour. At the end of the carpet, talent were captured by Cole Walliser's 'Scream Bot.'

Talent in attendance included Ryan Murphy (Creator/Executive Producer/Writer), Ned Martel (Executive Producer/Writer), Charlie Carver (Executive Producer/Writer), and cast members Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, LESLIE GROSSMAN, Joey Pollari, Avantika, Elle Chapman, Fedor Steer, Jamie Brewer, John Waters, Mena Suvari, and Paul Anthony Kelly, among others.

Following the red carpet, guests continued the celebration at The Hotel Chelsea, dancing to music by DJ Kiss while enjoying signature cocktails and fun bites.

Tune-In

'AHS: 13,' featuring 13 half-hour episodes, will premiere Thursday, September 24 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on FX and Hulu and stream on Disney+ internationally. Premiere week and week two will each feature three episodes, followed by a pair of episodes each following Thursday leading up to the 13th and final episode on October 29, just in time for Halloween.

About

FX's 'American Horror Story,' the global phenomenon that has garnered more than 100 Emmy nominations since its launch in 2011, returns for an unrivaled 13th installment that will do justice to everyone's most feared number. Bringing together an all-star cast, many of whom are reprising fan favorite roles, 'AHS: 13' continues to build on the anthology's decades-long legacy that has been streamed more than 700 million hours across the globe and spawned a legion of dedicated fans. Created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, 'American Horror Story' has redefined the genre with various installments featuring a creepy murder house, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself. Which iconic horrors will return to haunt the hallowed halls of 13 and what new terrors await? Light your candles, draw your pentagrams and prepare for a supreme surprise.

'American Horror Story' is an award-winning franchise, the progenitor of the modern-day limited series format and the longest running hour-long series in FX's history. Along with Murphy and Falchuk, this installment is also executive produced by Ned Martel and Charlie Carver.

Also serving as executive producers of this installment are Eric Kovtun, Nissa Diederich, Scott Robertson, Tanase Popa, Crystle Roberson Dorsey, Jennifer Salt and Tim Minear. The series is produced by 20th Television.

https://www.fxnetworks.com/shows/american-horror-story

Photo Credit: John



Photo Credit: John

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