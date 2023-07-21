AMERICAN DAD! Returns For Season 18 in September

“American Dad!” returns on Monday, September 4 at 10PM ET/PT.

By: Jul. 21, 2023

POPULAR

SCHMIGADOON, Annaleigh Ashford & More Receive 2023 Emmy Nominations - Full List of Nominee Photo 1 2023 Emmy Nominations - See the Full List of Nominees!
Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP Photo 2 Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Video: Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP Photo 3 Video: Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Video: The Teen Critics Take a Trip to Theater Camp Photo 4 Video: The Teen Critics Take a Trip to Theater Camp

AMERICAN DAD! Returns For Season 18 in September

Ahead of San Diego Comic Con, TBS announced “American Dad!” returns on Monday, September 4 at 10PM ET/PT.

New episodes of the 18th season feature the voices of Seth MacFarlane, Wendy Schaal, Scott Grimes, Rachael MacFarlane, Jeff Fischer, Dee Bradley Baker, and Patrick Stewart, along with special guests Shaggy, Eliza Coupe, Mark McKinney, Debra Wilson, John Cho, Jane Lynch, Breckin Meyer and many more.

“American Dad!” centers on super patriotic CIA agent Stan Smith (voiced by Seth MacFarlane) and the misadventures of his unconventional family in Langley Falls, VA. Stan applies the same drastic measures used in his job at the CIA to his home life, where Stan’s blissfully unaware wife, Francine (Wendy Schaal), has an unfaltering loyalty that makes her blind to his unabashed arrogance.

His left-wing activist daughter Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane), however, doesn’t let him off so easily and knows just how to push her father’s buttons, unlike her dopey, well-intentioned husband Jeff (Jeff Fischer) who doesn’t know much of anything.  Son Steve (Scott Grimes) is a geeky-yet-confident kid who spends his time playing video games and obsessing about the opposite sex.

The Smith cabinet is rounded out by two rather unconventional members: Roger (MacFarlane), a sassy, sarcastic and routinely inappropriate space alien, and Klaus (Dee Bradley Baker), an attention-starved goldfish with the brain of a German Olympic skier.

The animated comedy from 20th Television Animation was created by Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker and Matt Weitzman, and is executive produced by co-showrunner Brian Boyle along with MacFarlane and Weitzman.

About TBS 

TBS, a Warner Bros. Discovery brand, is a top-rated destination for television among young adults and known for escapist, good-time entertainment, featuring smart, imaginative characters with heart and comedic edge.

From unscripted and scripted comedy series to game shows, and animated programming, TBS’ Originals slate is comprised of some of the most popular shows on cable — “AEW: Dynamite,” “American Dad!,” “Miracle Workers,” “Wipeout,” “Friday Night Vibes,” and “The Cube” along with upcoming series, “Stupid Pet Tricks”.

TBS’ lineup also includes comedy hits like “Young Sheldon” and “The Big Bang Theory,” classic sitcom favorites  such as “Friends,” blockbuster movies, and live event coverage of Major League Baseball, the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship and “ELEAGUE,” Warner Bros. Discovery’s eSports gaming competition.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
TLC Reveals Third 90 DAY: THE LAST RESORT Couple Photo
TLC Reveals Third 90 DAY: THE LAST RESORT Couple

Five 90 DAY FIANCÉ couples have reached their breaking points. In a final attempt to salvage their relationships, each couple will participate in a couples retreat to determine whether or not they can heal old wounds.

2
OPPENHEIMER Soundtrack Released Today Photo
OPPENHEIMER Soundtrack Released Today

The Oppenheimer Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, a new film by Christopher Nolan with music by Grammy®, Emmy®, and Academy Award® winning composer Ludwig Göransson. To create the score for Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan turned again to Oscar®-winning composer Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther films), who had written the music for Tenet.

3
AMC Theaters Will Not Charge More For Better Seats Photo
AMC Theaters Will Not Charge More For Better Seats

AMC Theaters have abandoned their plan to charge more money for better seats in movie theaters. The largest movie theater chain in the U.S., will plan to leave the cost of all of the seats in their theaters the same. The decision was made after they had tested the initiative at three theaters, with plans to roll it out nationwide later this year. 

4
Listen: BARBIE Movie Soundtrack Released With Lizzo, HAIM & More Photo
Listen: BARBIE Movie Soundtrack Released With Lizzo, HAIM & More

BARBIE THE ALBUM features new tracks from an unprecedented lineup of artists including Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice, Lizzo, KAROL G, Charli XCX, PinkPantheress, Ava Max, Dominic Fike, Khalid, The Kid LAROI, Tame Impala, HAIM, GAYLE and FIFTY FIFTY feat. Kali. Barbie star Ryan Gosling also joins the robust roster of soundtrack artists .

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Travis Tritt Releases First-Ever Gospel Project, 'Country Chapel,' Inspired by His Childhood RootsTravis Tritt Releases First-Ever Gospel Project, 'Country Chapel,' Inspired by His Childhood Roots
Video: Alis Vibe Releases 'Surfing the Light' VisualVideo: Alis Vibe Releases 'Surfing the Light' Visual
Anderson Cooper to Explore the Gilgo Beach Killer in CNN SpecialAnderson Cooper to Explore the Gilgo Beach Killer in CNN Special
Jo Dee Messina's Latest Single 'Just To Be Loved' Debuts In Mediabase's Top 100Jo Dee Messina's Latest Single 'Just To Be Loved' Debuts In Mediabase's Top 100

Videos

Video: First Look at Kim Kardashian in AMERICAN HORROR STORY Video Video: First Look at Kim Kardashian in AMERICAN HORROR STORY
Watch THE CHI Expanded Season 6 Trailer Video
Watch THE CHI Expanded Season 6 Trailer
Carol Kane, Keegan-Michael Key & More Star in MIGRARTION Trailer Video
Carol Kane, Keegan-Michael Key & More Star in MIGRARTION Trailer
Disney+ Drops New SECRET INVASION Trailer Video
Disney+ Drops New SECRET INVASION Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
GREY HOUSE
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
HERE LIES LOVE