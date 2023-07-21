AMERICAN DAD! Returns For Season 18 in September

Ahead of San Diego Comic Con, TBS announced “American Dad!” returns on Monday, September 4 at 10PM ET/PT.

New episodes of the 18th season feature the voices of Seth MacFarlane, Wendy Schaal, Scott Grimes, Rachael MacFarlane, Jeff Fischer, Dee Bradley Baker, and Patrick Stewart, along with special guests Shaggy, Eliza Coupe, Mark McKinney, Debra Wilson, John Cho, Jane Lynch, Breckin Meyer and many more.

“American Dad!” centers on super patriotic CIA agent Stan Smith (voiced by Seth MacFarlane) and the misadventures of his unconventional family in Langley Falls, VA. Stan applies the same drastic measures used in his job at the CIA to his home life, where Stan’s blissfully unaware wife, Francine (Wendy Schaal), has an unfaltering loyalty that makes her blind to his unabashed arrogance.

His left-wing activist daughter Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane), however, doesn’t let him off so easily and knows just how to push her father’s buttons, unlike her dopey, well-intentioned husband Jeff (Jeff Fischer) who doesn’t know much of anything. Son Steve (Scott Grimes) is a geeky-yet-confident kid who spends his time playing video games and obsessing about the opposite sex.

The Smith cabinet is rounded out by two rather unconventional members: Roger (MacFarlane), a sassy, sarcastic and routinely inappropriate space alien, and Klaus (Dee Bradley Baker), an attention-starved goldfish with the brain of a German Olympic skier.

The animated comedy from 20th Television Animation was created by Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker and Matt Weitzman, and is executive produced by co-showrunner Brian Boyle along with MacFarlane and Weitzman.

