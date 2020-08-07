AMC Announces Second Season Renewal For The Episodic Anthology Soulmates

The series is the latest from Emmy Award-winning writer Will Bridges and Brett Goldstein

AMC announced today a second season renewal for the episodic anthology series Soulmates, which wryly examines the nature of romantic love, written by Emmy Award-winner Will Bridges (Stranger Things, Black Mirror) and Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso, Superbob, Adult Life Skills). The renewal comes ahead of the series' season one debut on Sunday, October 5 at 10pm ET/9c.

From AMC Studios, Soulmates is set fifteen years into the future, when Science has made a discovery that changes the lives of everyone on the planet - a test that unequivocally tells you who your soulmate is.

"We are so delighted to have the opportunity to continue working with the incredible team at AMC to tell more of our romantically unromantic love stories and can't wait to get back into the world they helped us create," said Bridges and Goldstein.

"We were immediately drawn to the unique premise of Soulmates as it explores love and relationships from several touchpoints in a way that naturally feeds the zeitgeist, prompting conversations around human connection, relationships and happiness," said Dan McDermott, President of Original Programming for AMC Networks' Entertainment Group and Co-President of AMC Studios. "These are stories and themes that resonate and feel almost timely given today's climate in which so many of us feel disconnected or are coping with shifting relationship dynamics. We're thrilled to continue our relationship with Will and Brett who never fail to deliver the very best in high-caliber, imaginative storytelling."

Bridges and Goldstein executive produce with Jolyon Symonds through Fearless Minds, a Banijay Group company (Thorne series for Sky One, Complicit). Bridges and Goldstein previously created the short film For Life, which serves as the basis for this new, original series.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You