ALI G: WHO IZ I? World Premiere Draws Sacha Baron Cohen and Cast

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Sacha Baron Cohen and Morgana Robinson appeared in character as Ali G and Me Julie at the World Premiere of ALI G: WHO IZ I?, arriving in a gold convertible before performing Ali G's newest songs, 'Richer than Elon' and 'Family,' for fans.

WHO IZ I? marks the feature directorial debut of Sacha Baron Cohen. The film follows Ali G's return to America after learning his girlfriend is pregnant, as previously reported by BroadwayWorld in coverage of the film's trailer release.

After twenty years spent 'chillin', tokin' and bonin'', Ali G is shocked to discover that his long-term girlfriend, Julie, is 8 months pregnant. Faced with an extra mouth to feed, he gets off his batty and heads to America to reclaim his former glory… but soon encounters adversaries who will ultimately threaten his and his child's very existence.

Amazon MGM Studios presents a Four By Two Films production in association with Working Title Films. The film is directed by Sacha Baron Cohen and stars Sacha Baron Cohen and Morgana Robinson. It will be released in theaters on October 23, 2026, for one weekend only.

Event Details

In Theaters October 23, 2026 — One Weekend Only

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