ALI G: WHO IZ I? Trailer Released for Sacha Baron Cohen's Directorial Debut

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Amazon MGM Studios has released a new trailer for ALI G: WHO IZ I?, the feature directorial debut of Sacha Baron Cohen.

After twenty years spent 'chillin', tokin' and bonin'', Ali G is shocked to discover that his long-term girlfriend, Julie, is 8 months pregnant. Faced with an extra mouth to feed, he gets off his batty and heads to America to reclaim his former glory… but soon encounters adversaries who will ultimately threaten his and his child's very existence. Sacha Baron Cohen's new film, ALI G: WHO IZ I? marks his directorial debut and will be released in theaters on October 23 by Amazon MGM Studios.

The film will be in theaters October 23, 2026 for one weekend only.

About the Film

Directed by: Sacha Baron Cohen

Cast: Sacha Baron Cohen, Morgana Robinson

Genre: Comedy

Amazon MGM Studios presents a Four By Two Films production in association with Working Title Films.

Visit the official site and follow the film on X/Twitter.

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