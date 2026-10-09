ALI G: WHO IZ I? Trailer Released for Sacha Baron Cohen's Directorial Debut
The comedy marks Sacha Baron Cohen's first feature film as director and stars Morgana Robinson.
Amazon MGM Studios has released a new trailer for ALI G: WHO IZ I?, the feature directorial debut of Sacha Baron Cohen.
After twenty years spent 'chillin', tokin' and bonin'', Ali G is shocked to discover that his long-term girlfriend, Julie, is 8 months pregnant. Faced with an extra mouth to feed, he gets off his batty and heads to America to reclaim his former glory… but soon encounters adversaries who will ultimately threaten his and his child's very existence. Sacha Baron Cohen's new film, ALI G: WHO IZ I? marks his directorial debut and will be released in theaters on October 23 by Amazon MGM Studios.
The film will be in theaters October 23, 2026 for one weekend only.
About the Film
Directed by: Sacha Baron Cohen
Cast: Sacha Baron Cohen, Morgana Robinson
Genre: Comedy
Amazon MGM Studios presents a Four By Two Films production in association with Working Title Films.
Visit the official site and follow the film on X/Twitter.
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