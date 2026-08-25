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ALI G: WHO IZ I? Trailer and Poster Released Ahead of Theatrical Release

Morgana Robinson joins Sacha Baron Cohen in the comedy, marking his feature directorial debut.

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ALI G: WHO IZ I? Trailer and Poster Released Ahead of Theatrical Release

Amazon MGM Studios has released a trailer and poster for ALI G: WHO IZ I?, the feature directorial debut of Sacha Baron Cohen, ahead of its theatrical release.

After twenty years spent 'chillin', tokin' and bonin'', Ali G is shocked to discover that his long-term girlfriend, Julie, is 8 months pregnant. Faced with an extra mouth to feed, he gets off his batty and heads to America to reclaim his former glory... but soon encounters adversaries who will ultimately threaten his and his child's very existence. Sacha Baron Cohen's new film, ALI G: WHO IZ I? marks his directorial debut and will be released in theaters on October 23 by Amazon MGM Studios.

The film is presented by Amazon MGM Studios, a Four By Two Films production in association with Working Title Films.

Film Details

Directed by: Sacha Baron Cohen

Cast: Sacha Baron Cohen, Morgana Robinson

Genre: Comedy

Only in Theaters October 23, 2026

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