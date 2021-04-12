ALASKAN NETS Wins Santa Barbara Film Festival Audience Award

The highly anticipated basketball documentary ALASKAN NETS made its world premiere at the 36th Santa Barbara International Film Festival in the Documentary Competition on Saturday, April 3rd. The film is directed and produced by Jeff Harasimowicz of Raised By Wolves, and produced by Ryan Welch of AO Films. ALASKAN NETS is their feature film debut. The film is also executive produced by Chris Pratt and his production company, Indivisible Productions, in association with SLAM and RTG Features.

Off the coast of southeast Alaska lies a remote island that is home to the Tsimshian Indians of Alaska's last remaining native reserve, Metlakatla. For more than a century, two sacred traditions have defined Metlakatla: fishing and basketball. In an improbable journey, two cousins lead their team and town IN SEARCH OF their first state championship in more than thirty years-the only thing that will bring life back to an island that has been rocked by unimaginable tragedy.

"Places like Metlakatla are hard to find. Finding stories like theirs is even harder. Making this film has been the honor of my professional life," said Harasimowicz. "I could not be more excited to partner with Chris Pratt and share Metlakatla's story of hope with the world, and we are thrilled to begin that journey at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival."

"I'm thrilled to partner with Jeff Harasimowicz, Ryan Welch, and the entire Alaskan Nets team on bringing this inspiring story of Metlakatla to audiences everywhere," said Pratt. "Having spent much of my childhood growing up in Alaska, and being a boy defined by a prominent sport in a small town, this documentary resonates with me on a very personal level."

Pratt founded Indivisible Productions to tell stories that inspire and entertain across all platforms including film, television, and digital technologies. Indivisible has a first-look deal with Universal Pictures. Together, they are developing the recently announced SAIGON BODYGUARDS, which reunites Pratt with his Avengers collaborators, the Russo Brothers, and Chinese movie star, Wu Jing. Indivisible has also signed on to produce the indie film comedy THE BLACK BELT along with Monarch Media and its principals Steve Barnett and Alan Powell. Monarch principal Vicky Patel will executive produce. Randall Green wrote the spec script. Up next on the Indivisible TV slate is "The Terminal List," based on the best-selling novel by Jack Carr. Pratt will star and serve as executive producer, and Antoine Fuqua will direct and executive produce. The series is a co-production from Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.

RTG Features is currently developing the scripted series "The Line" alongside Charles Barkley's Round Mound Media, and they are in post-production on the docuseries "PROMISELAND" featuring reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Ja Morant. They also have the documentary films THE HOUSE THAT ROB BUILT and GAP YEAR in release on digital platforms worldwide and are in post-production on an upcoming documentary on legendary basketball coach John Thompson and his Georgetown University program. RTG, along with 1091 Pictures, previously acquired North American distribution rights to the Stephon Marbury feature documentary A KID FROM CONEY ISLAND following its 2019 Tribeca Film Festival premiere. The film was produced by Forest Whitaker and Nina Yang Bongiovi of Significant Productions, along with Jason Samuels.

For 27 years and counting, SLAM has been the most authentic brand in basketball storytelling. What started as a magazine in 1994 has now grown into a global lifestyle brand and multimedia property with 20-plus social channels, a burgeoning merchandise division and multiple franchise events annually. RTG, which stands for "Respect the Game," is a film and TV production and financing studio. With basketball storytelling as its priority, RTG focuses on original development, along with adapting articles from SLAM's 230-plus magazine issues into both scripted and unscripted multimedia projects ranging from feature films and television to documentaries and podcasts.

