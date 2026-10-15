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AHS: 13 Designer Reveals Devil's Penthouse Secrets

Sacred geometry and the Fibonacci sequence shaped the look of the season's central set piece.

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Production designer Anu Schwartz sat down with AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 13 cast member Paul Anthony Kelly for the fourth episode of the season's official podcast, detailing how the devil's penthouse set was constructed using neoclassic Gothic design principles. Schwartz explained how sacred geometry and the Fibonacci sequence were worked into the set's architecture, describing hidden details built into the space.

Schwartz serves as a production designer on AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 13, working on the visual look of the season alongside the show's costume design team of Lou Eyrich and Catherine Crabtree. The podcast episode marks Schwartz's turn in a series of conversations in which the season's designers and cast members have interviewed one another about their work on the anthology's latest installment.

Earlier installments included Roberts discussing costume choices with Eyrich and Crabtree, part of the same rollout of podcast conversations tied to the season.

Schwartz's episode focuses specifically on the devil's penthouse, one of the season's key sets, with the conversation centered on how design choices such as geometric patterning were layered throughout the space. Emma Roberts previously appeared on the same podcast to discuss costume design with Eyrich and Crabtree.

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