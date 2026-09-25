Sarah Paulson and Paul Anthony Kelly Trade AHS: 13 Secrets in New Podcast

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Sarah Paulson and Paul Anthony Kelly sat down to interview one another for the debut episode of the AHS: 13 Official Podcast, trading questions about Kelly's arrival on the anthology series and his shift into horror, along with Paulson's approach to juggling multiple characters across the show's run. The episode, filmed on set, gives both actors room to swap behind-the-scenes stories rather than field questions from an outside host.

The podcast flips the usual promotional format by having AMERICAN HORROR STORY's own cast members question each other instead of sitting for traditional press interviews. A trailer for the series also featured Emma Roberts and Joey Pollari taking part in similar cast-to-cast conversations, alongside episodes built around the show's production side featuring designers Lou Eyrich, Catherine Crabtree and Anu Schwartz.

Kelly's conversation with Paulson centers on his transition into the horror genre and how he found his footing joining the long-running franchise, while Paulson discusses what it takes to navigate playing several characters within a single season, a challenge she has faced repeatedly across her history with the anthology series.

The AHS: 13 Official Podcast premiered September 24 alongside the new season, distributed on Hulu, YouTube and other podcast platforms, with additional episodes featuring more of the cast and creative team interviewing each other throughout the season's rollout.

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