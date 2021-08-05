AFTER WE FELL Premieres on Big Screens Nationwide Sept. 30

The third film in the popular "After" franchise, "After We Fell" will debut in movie theaters nationwide this fall, courtesy of Fathom Events and Voltage Pictures. Starring Josephine Langford (Tessa Young) and Hero Fiennes Tiffin (Hardin Scott), the third highly anticipated installment in the film series, following "After" (2019) and "After We Collided" (2020), continues the complicated and intoxicating romance between the young tumultuous lovers. "After We Fell" will play in select movie theaters on Thurs., Sept. 30 at 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. (all times local) and Tuesday, October 4 at 7:00 p.m. (local time) at select locations.

Tickets for "After We Fell" can be purchased online at www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices starting tomorrow, Friday, August 6. A complete list of theater locations will be available on the Fathom Eventsa??website (theater participants are subject to change).

Tessa and Hardin have endured so much during their relationship, but now they face some of the biggest changes and challenges of their lives. Tessa graduates from college and prepares to move to Seattle for her dream job at Vance Publishing. Though she begs Hardin to come with her, he resists and offers an alternative: to move to London, where they can build a future together.

Meanwhile, Tessa's father returns after a nine-year absence. Though he longs to reestablish a connection with his daughter, he winds up bonding more with Hardin, who shares a love for Tessa, and a strong drink. Tessa and Hardin each turn to their friend Landon for advice before he sets off for New York. Kimberly and Christian welcome Tessa into their home, and some surprising news sends Hardin back to England for a visit, with Tessa close behind.

Despite their disagreements and the unexpected twists thrown their way, the passion between Tessa and Hardin burns hotter than ever. Tessa has never felt so intensely about another person, but she's exhausted by the never-ending cycle of jealousy, anger, and forgiveness. Tessa and Hardin desire a life together, but they must decide what they're willing to sacrifice and what it means to truly love someone. Whatever path they choose, it's clear that things will never be the same.

Directed by Castille Landon and based on the best-selling book by Anna Todd, After We Fell marks the third film in the series starring Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin. The first film in the franchise, After, debuted at No. 1 at the box office in 17 international territories and grossed more than $70 million worldwide.

"We're pleased to partner with Voltage Pictures and Vertical Entertainment to premiere 'After We Fell' in cinemas nationwide," said Ray Nutt, Fathom Events CEO. "We know fans have been anxiously awaiting this new installment in the hit series, and we think there's really no better way to experience it then on the big screen with some exciting bonus content."

Voltage and Vertical Entertainment will be partnering on home entertainment rights.