AFROPOP: THE ULTIMATE CULTURAL EXCHANGE Returns For Season 13 On WORLD Channel

AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange, the acclaimed documentary series showcasing contemporary stories from all corners of the African Diaspora, returns for season 13 this April with five new episodes.

This year, AfroPoP journeys to Chicago, New Orleans, Los Angeles, Ethiopia, the Dominican Republic, and Cuba with films highlighting the men and women shaping the cultural innovations and social movements that drive our world forward. In addition to airing the first-run premieres of the new season, this year WORLD Channel joins BPM as co-executive producer of the series. Distributed and co-presented by American Public Television (APT), AfroPoP season 13 debuts on WORLD Channel and worldchannel.org on Monday, April 5, at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).

Because #Blackstoriesmatter every day of the year, the new premiere date marks a shift from the traditional series run from Martin Luther King, Jr. Day into February's Black History Month. The innovative collaboration between WORLD Channel and BPM sees the two organizations working in concert to identify, curate and present storytellers and stories from and about Black and Brown creatives. The two organizations share a mission to bring underrepresented voices to the fore, with BPM dedicated to creating and producing media content about the Black experience and WORLD Channel, produced by Boston public media organization GBH, bringing overlooked stories from around the world to public media.

"This year's films truly reflect the great diversity, beauty and talent of the Black community, the types of stories that people are clamoring for that reframe the lens on the Black experience," said Leslie Fields-Cruz, AfroPoP executive producer. "We are grateful for the deeper partnership with WORLD Channel that allows us to share more of these treasures with the American people."

"We are delighted to be working directly with Black Public Media from start to finish on this season of AfroPoP," noted Chris Hastings, executive producer for WORLD Channel at GBH in Boston. "The series has always been a wonderful encapsulation of the type of content we present at WORLD Channel and as we continue to bring films and stories from media makers from diverse backgrounds to our audience year-round, we are thrilled to have AfroPoP as one of our anchoring programs."

The season 13 opener, Luchina Fisher's Mama Gloria, presents an insightful view of the life of Chicago's Black transgender icon, Gloria Allen. Now in her 70s, Allen is a lifelong activist who pioneered a charm school for transgender youth in 2011 and is now navigating her golden years with grace, humor and joy. The film offers an intimate portrait of aging as seen by Gloria in a community where the life expectancy is under 40. The film offers viewers the opportunity to follow the life of a groundbreaking legend, and celebrates the unwavering love that Allen continues to radiate.

Later in the season, AfroPoP will premiere Finding Sally (April 12), director Tamara Dawit's exploration of her aunt's involvement with the Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Party and mysterious disappearance four decades ago that still haunts the family; and Professional Black Girl (April 19), in which director Yaba Blay visits New Orleans to spotlight women who embody the talent, grace and drive that makes real #Blackgirlmagic, including Tarriona "Tank" Ball of the hit musical group Tank and the Bangas.

A shorts showcase (April 26) features Christine Turner's Betye Saar: Taking Care of Business, profiling the work and life of the 93-year-old Black visual artist; Elena, Michèle Stephenson's insightful portrayal of a young woman in the Dominican Republic working to combat anti-Blackness on the island; and Amir George's Man of the People, the experimental thriller-documentary on the campaigns and mysterious death of Harold Washington, Chicago's first Black mayor.

The season closes with Bakosó: Afrobeats of Cuba (May 3), as filmmaker Eli Jacobs-Fantuzzi brings viewers on a tour of Santiago de Cuba with music producer DJ Jigüe to explore the city's historical connections to Africa and modern ties to the continent's AfroBeats and the burgeoning musical genre known as bakosó.

APT will release the season to public television stations nationwide on Saturday, May 1, following its premiere on WORLD Channel.

For more on the new season of AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange, visit blackpublicmedia.org or worldchannel.org. For viewing information, check local listings or visit APTonline.org.