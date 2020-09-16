AFROLATINOS: AN UNTOLD HISTORY Film Will Tour Colleges Virtually

Watch the film's trailer below.

Emmy Award winning television producer Renzo Devia, along with producer, playwright, speaker and activist Alicia Anabel Santos, embark on a spiritual and educational quest to several Latin American countries, IN SEARCH OF their African roots, to document the African influence in Latino culture. The duo discovered countless unspoken truths, stories and hidden facts not yet taught in America's educational system.

In today's climate, Afro Centric education is key to understanding why and how various parts of the world have had to adapt to new cultures since before the 16th century.

"AfroLatinos: An Untaught History", a documentary highlighting the contributions of Afro- descendants in Latin American culture, is the result of Renzo and Alicia's journey.

The film chronicles the trans- Atlantic slave trade, as well as the race identity issues that have followed, and continue to effect the Hispanic community to this day.

Celebrating Afro-Latinos throughout Spanish and Portuguese speaking countries, "AfroLatinos" is an exploration and appreciation of the motherland through a group of people who have not been represented positively enough in media. With an estimated 200 million Afro-descendants in Latin America, this majority lacks political and economic power, with disparities that can be compared to the systemic racism experienced in the United States, for centuries.

As an official selection of both the Pan African Film Festival and New York International Latino Film Festival, "AfroLatinos" aims to empower its Afro brothers and sisters, while educating everyone under the sun, to embrace all cultures. Creador Pictures provides a voice to the often appropriated yet disenfranchised, and looks forward to setting fire to dialogue in addition to promoting change.

