A&E Expands Hit Series SECRETS OF PLAYBOY with Two Additional Episodes

A&E Network will expand the ten-part documentary series "Secrets of Playboy" with two additional one-hour episodes, hosted by investigative journalist and former Playboy cover model Lisa Guerrero, continuing the conversation around the legacy of Playboy and the complex world Hugh Hefner created.

With new explosive episodes currently airing Mondays at 9pm ET/PT, "Secrets of Playboy" is A&E's #1 series launch in more than five years. The additional episodes will begin Monday, March 28 at 9pm ET/PT and bring together insiders, some of whom have not come forward until now, for intimate discussions exploring additional facets of Hefner's Playboy world including the dark world lurking behind the fantasy of the early 2000s television series "The Girls Next Door," additional conversation around the stories of abuse and manipulation explored in the previous ten episodes of the series, and the public reaction to the series and the allegations it explores.

"Secrets of Playboy" Episode 11-"Behind The Girls Next Door"

Premieres Monday, March 28 at 9pm ET/PT

Former girlfriends of Hugh Hefner Karissa and Kristina Shannon, discuss their experience with Hefner and the hit television series "The Girls Next Door," which introduced a new generation to Hefner and the Playboy lifestyle. Telling their emotional story for the first time, Karissa and Kristina reveal that beneath the sugar-coated exterior was a darker world led by Hefner with increasingly stricter rules designed to control the women in order to maintain the Playboy image.

"Secrets of Playboy" Episode 12-"The Aftermath"

Premieres Monday, April 4 at 9pm ET/PT

Former Playmates, girlfriends, and employees including Sondra Theodore, Susie Krabacher, Lisa Loving Barrett and Audrey Ann Huskey come together to share their experiences and struggles stemming from their time in the Playboy world. Alongside sex and trauma therapist Dr. Kate Balestrieri, the women reflect on the decades of fear and abuse they experienced and how the Playboy legacy has changed as a result of their decisions to come forward.

"Secrets of Playboy" unravels the glamourous mythology behind the Playboy empire created over several decades by Hugh Hefner. With the creation of the brand, Hefner defined the sexual REVOLUTION and allowed for the freedom of sexual expression. Yet intertwined with the glossy facade of a world that seemingly celebrated women was a more sinister reality that for decades allowed nefarious conduct including sexual assault and drug abuse to flourish, and where prostitution, suicide and even murder lurked in the shadows.

The series explores how the Playboy machine was a powerful force that, at its worst, manipulated women in a toxic environment, silencing their voices, pitting them against one another, and opening the door to sexual predators. "Secrets of Playboy" airs Mondays at 9pm ET/PT on A&E and is available on demand and to stream on the A&E app and aetv.com.

"Secrets of Playboy" is produced by Industrial Media's The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC) for A&E Network. IPC's Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, Matt Shanfield, and Erin Gamble serve as executive producers along with Consulting Producer Alexandra Dean, Co- Executive Producer Alexandra Orton and directed by Cari Townsend. Elaine Frontain Bryant, Brad Abramson, and Dolores Gavin serve as executive producers for A&E. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights for "Secrets of Playboy."