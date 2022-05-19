A&E Announces Docu-Series DIGITAL ADDICTION

As the world emerges from the global COVID pandemic that forced many to live in isolation, our reliance on digital devices has never been stronger. It is a reality that has taken a toll on many people, with digital addiction rates skyrocketing to unprecedented levels. A&E brings a growing mental health issue into the forefront with the new docu-series, "Digital Addiction," premiering Monday, June 13 at 10pm ET/PT.

This groundbreaking new series from GRB Studios, the Emmy® Award-winning producers of "Intervention," uncovers the frightening and damaging world of digital dependency and the dramatic impact on the families affected by it. From gaming and social media obsession, to cyber relationship addiction to compulsive information seeking, the addictions are as varied and unexpected as the backgrounds of the addicted. The stakes are very real, and the help needed is immediate.

Each episode follows extreme cases of two addicts completely crippled by digital addiction and takes a terrifying look into the dangerous and shocking behaviors that forced their loved ones to intervene. With their lives on the BRINK of destruction, these families are at their ultimate breaking point. We'll follow along their explosive and emotional road to recovery as experts devise a digital detox tailored to each struggling addict.

Among the stories featured in "Digital Addiction" are a woman who finds safety and comfort in her many devices, prioritizing them over her daughter and friends; a young man whose online activity invites danger from abusers; a woman obsessed with her analytics as she chases social media fame; twin brothers who compulsively game and watch porn online; a woman traumatized by past abuse who only feels safe online; a teenager struggling through the pandemic by overusing his devices; a young man addicted to online gambling, livestreaming and hook-up apps; and a young unemployed woman whose life revolves around her provocative social media posts.

The series will be available on demand and to stream on the A&E app and AETV.com. For more information on the series, visit the official "Digital Addiction" site here.

"Digital Addiction" is produced for A&E by GRB Studios. Gary R. Benz and Dan Partland are Executive Producers for GRB. Brad Holcman, Shelly Tatro and Elaine Frontain Bryant are Executive Producers for A&E. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights for "Digital Addiction."

Watch the promo for the new series here: