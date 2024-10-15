ABS-CBN Films and GMA Pictures to Present North American Release of HELLO, LOVE, AGAIN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A North American theatrical release date has been set for ABS-CBN Films and GMA Pictures' Hello, Love, Again - the sequel to the box-office record-setting Filipino film Hello, Love, Goodbye, starring Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards, and directed by Cathy Garcia-Sampana.

Bernardo and Richards reprise their unforgettable characters, Joy and Ethan, in Hello, Love, Again and Cathy Garcia-Sampana, returns to direct the much-anticipated sequel.

Abramorama will release Hello, Love, Again in theaters across the U.S. and Canada on November 15th. The film will have the widest North American release ever for a Filipino film.

Hello, Love, Again is set five years on from when Joy (Kathryn Bernardo) said goodbye to Ethan (Alden Richards) and Hong Kong to pursue her dreams in Canada. After fighting for their love to conquer the time, distance and a global shutdown that kept them apart, Joy and Ethan meet again in Canada but realize that they have also changed a lot, individually. As they rediscover each other, they navigate the complexities of their new lives, finding romance and connection amidst the changes.

The screenplay for Hello, Love, Again was written by Carmi Raymundo and Crystal S. San Miguel, from a story by Raymundo, San Miguel and Olivia Lamasan.

Hello, Love, Again was produced by Kookai Labayen. Executive Producers are ABS-CBN Films Head Kriz Gazmen, alongside Anette Gozon and Carlo Katigbak.

ABS-CBN Films Head Kriz Gazmen said, "We're thrilled to be working with Abramorama in sharing Hello, Love, Again with US and Canadian audiences and showcasing the amazing performances from Kathryn and Alden. Hello, Love, Again has a unique opportunity to connect with a wide range of audiences through its themes of cultural pride, love, and personal growth. This is the homecoming audiences deserve, and there is real excitement around how Joy and Ethan choose to end their epic story."

Abramorama's President and Head of International Distribution Evan Saxon added, "Our team is ecstatic to collaborate with ABS-CBN Films and share Hello, Love, Again with audiences in North America. This is the perfect opportunity for our cinema partners to bring in multi-cultural audiences as the exhibition community continues to look for a more diverse slate of films for their consumers. We look forward to seeing the peer-to-peer marketing as fans post on socials how much they truly enjoy Hello, Love, Again."

Hello, Love, Again marked the first collaboration on a film between ABS-CBN's film production outfit Star Cinema and GMA Network's film production company GMA Pictures. Parent companies ABS-CBN and GMA have collaborated on several television series to date as part of a broader content production partnership.

Star Cinema produced the highest-grossing Filipino film of all time, Rewind, which earned nearly $17 million at the global box office.

