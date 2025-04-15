MAMA JUNE: FAMILY CRISIS Returning to We TV Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The highly anticipated new season of Mama June: Family Crisis will arrive Friday, May 30, at 8pm ET/PT, airing exclusively on We TV and streaming on ALLBLK and AMC+. Watch a first-look for the new season below.

This season on Mama June: Family Crisis, June fights for custody of Kaitlyn after Anna’s tragic passing. June also searches for a new, bigger house with Justin and works toward keeping a healthy lifestyle with new tricks up her sleeve. Away at college, Alana continues to wait for repayment from June and worries her boyfriend, Dralin, may face jail time. Pumpkin’s business booms with a new warehouse, a vendor event and a new employee – causing a rift with Jessica. Meanwhile, Pumpkin and Josh’s marriage is in trouble, leading her to make a shocking decision.

Mama June: Family Crisis is produced for We TV by Thinkfactory Media, an ITV America company, and executive produced by Adam Reed, Tim Cohen-Laurie, Erin Richards and Moriah Muse. Angela Molloy SVP, Development and Original Production, Unscripted and Lisa Marie Angelo Director, Development and Original Production, Unscripted, executive produce for We TV.

