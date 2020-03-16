ABC News To Deliver Latest COVID-19 Updates With Late-Night Swap

ABC today announced a late-night programming swap to deliver the latest COVID-19 updates from ABC News. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," which previously announced it will air encore presentations for two weeks, will move to 12:05 a.m. EDT starting Tuesday, March 17, and ABC News' award-winning "Nightline" will air at 11:35 p.m. EDT for four nights.

As previously announced, "Nightline" is devoting its show to sole coverage of COVID-19 and the global and domestic effects of the outbreak, marking a return to the program's roots when "Nightline" launched 40 years ago with daily news updates on the Iran hostage crisis. As the crisis continues to rapidly develop across the nation, by airing one-hour earlier, "Nightline" will reach even more people with the important context, analysis and expert insight Americans want to stay informed and safe during this uncertain time.

The latest "Nightline" reporting on COVID-19 is available HERE.

ABC News' "Nightline" is late-night television's prestigious, award-winning news program featuring the most powerful, in-depth stories that shape our lives and the world around us. It is anchored by Juju Chang and Byron Pitts. Steven Baker is executive producer. The program airs weeknights from 12:35-1:05 a.m. EDT on ABC. "Nightline" has also produced numerous original documentaries available on ABC News digital platforms and Hulu.

Emmy® Award-winning "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight and features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. Kimmel and Jill Leiderman serve as executive producers. David Craig, DouglFas DeLuca, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney and Jennifer Sharron serve as co-executive producers. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is taped in front of a live studio audience and produced by 12 05 AM Productions LLC in association with Kimmelot and ABC Studios.





