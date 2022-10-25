ABC to Debut THE PARENT TEST Unscripted Series
The series will premiere on THURSDAY, DEC. 15 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST).
ABC will debut its brand-new unscripted series "The Parent Test," a provocative look at parenting, with a special premiere following the highly anticipated debut of "Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration" on THURSDAY, DEC. 15 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), and the next day on Hulu.
Based on a hit Australian television format, "The Parent Test" will explore the many distinctively different parenting styles. From helicopter to child-led parents, 12 families are put under the microscope in the ultimate parenting stress test and will share learnings about emotional hot-button topics that compare the multiple styles of parenting.
The families are put through various situations to foster conversations about how each unit operates. Host Ali Wentworth and parenting expert Dr. Adolph Brown moderate these impassioned conversations amongst parents who may have conflicting opinions on how to raise their families, but they all share the common goal of raising happy, healthy children.
"The Parent Test" is produced by Eureka Productions. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Eden Gaha and David Tibballs serve as executive producers. Charles Wachter serves as the showrunner and executive producer, and Brian Smith serves as director and executive producer.
Watch a sneak peek at the new series here:
