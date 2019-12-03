ABC and ESPN Present UEFA European Football Championship

ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 will combine to televise more than 140 live hours of the UEFA European Football Championship 2020 beginning Friday, June 12, with the opening match in Rome, through the final on Sunday, July 12, at the historic Wembley Stadium in London. The 51 matches of the quadrennial international competition will be played across 12 European cities.

ABC will broadcast five matches, the first UEFA European Football Championship match on network since 2008, including the second match on SATURDAY, JUNE 13 (2:30 p.m. EDT). ESPN will televise 39 UEFA EURO 2020 matches, while ESPN2 air six. The matches will be streamed live on both the ESPN and ABC apps.

MATCH SCHEDULE ON ABC (SUBJECT TO CHANGE):

Date Time (EDT) Match Match #

Sat, Jun 13 2:30 p.m. Group B - Belgium vs. Russia 4

Sat, Jun 20 2:30 p.m. Group E - Spain vs. Poland 24

Sat, Jun 27 2:30 p.m. RD 16 - 1A vs. 2C 38

Sun, Jun 28 2:30 p.m. RD 16 - 1B vs. 3ADEF 40

Sat, Jul 4 2:30 p.m. Quarterfinal IV - W43 vs. W44 48

STUDIO PROGRAMMING:

ESPN match telecasts for the UEFA European Football Championship will include pregame, halftime and postgame studio segments.

· ESPN/ESPN2: Every ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC match telecast will feature a 30-minute pregame, halftime and postgame reaction.

· EURO Tonight will air each matchday following the last MATCH OF THE DAY on ESPN/ESPN2.

· ESPN's flagship news and information program SportsCenter will air in-between morning matches throughout the Tournament.

UEFA EURO 2020 Teams (FIFA RANKING - NOVEMBER 2019):

Austria (25), Belgium (1), Croatia (7), Czech Republic (45), Denmark (16), England (4), Finland (58), France (2), Germany (15), Italy (13), Netherlands (14), Poland (19), Portugal (7), Russia (38), Spain (8), Sweden (17), Switzerland (12), Turkey (29), Ukraine (24) and Wales (24).

· The remaining four teams will qualify via single-elimination playoff games in March 2020 among 16 teams of four in each group - Paths A, B, C and D. The 16 playoff teams: Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Georgia, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Northern Ireland, Norway, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Scotland, Serbia and Slovakia.

UEFA EURO 2020 - GROUPS (FIFA RANKING):

GROUP A GROUP B GROUP C

Turkey (29) Denmark (16) Netherlands (14)

Italy (13) Finland (58) Ukraine (24)

Wales (24) Belgium (1) Austria (25)

Switzerland (12) Russia (38) Playoff D (A)

GROUP D GROUP E GROUP F

England (4) Spain (8) Playoff A (D)

Croatia (7) Sweden (17) Portugal (7)

Playoff C Poland (19) France (2)

Czech Republic (45) Playoff B Germany (15)





Related Articles View More TV Stories