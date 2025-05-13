ABC Unveils Fall 2025 Primetime Schedule: ABBOTT ELEMENTARY, SHIFTING GEARS, & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ABC has announced its fall 2025 primetime schedule, including Dancing with the Stars, Abbott Elementary, Shifting Gears, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, and more. Take a look at the full lineup below!

After a record-breaking season where it ranked as the No. 1 entertainment series in Adults 18-49 in Live+Same Day ratings for the first time in its history, “Dancing with the Stars” returns to the ballroom on Tuesdays followed by the sophomore season of the No. 1 broadcast series of 2025, “High Potential.” The drama was ABC’s most-watched new series in seven years and was the most-streamed broadcast series of the season, more than doubling its nearest competition in both the key 18-49 demo and Total Viewers.

The No. 1 comedy of the season, Emmy® and Golden Globe® Award-winning “Abbott Elementary,” will return Wednesdays, joined by season two of the No. 1 new comedy this season, “Shifting Gears.” After its inaugural run in 2023, which was ABC’s highest-rated unscripted series in five years, an all-new season of “The Golden Bachelor” follows, starring Mel Owens, a former NFL veteran-turned-lawyer. Season 17 of “Shark Tank” will round out the evening lineup on its new night and time with exciting guest Sharks featured throughout the season.

“9-1-1: Nashville,” the highly anticipated spinoff series from Ryan Murphy starring Chris O’Donnell, debuts Thursdays following the return of hit drama series “9-1-1.” The longest-running primetime medical drama in television history, “Grey’s Anatomy,” completes the evening.

Ryan Seacrest will make his “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” debut Friday nights, hosting the all-new season alongside the legendary Vanna White. Friday’s most-watched newsmagazine, ABC News’ “20/20,” will follow.

“America’s Funniest Home Videos” will lead Sunday nights joined by popular films under “The Wonderful World of Disney” umbrella, including the broadcast premieres of “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Elemental,” “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3” and “Wakanda Forever.”

New seasons of previously announced returning series “American Idol,” “Celebrity Jeopardy!,” “The Rookie” and “Will Trent” will debut in 2026. Fall premiere dates will be announced at a later date, as well as additional midseason announcements and renewals. ABC will air ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” on most Monday nights. A detailed schedule will be announced later this week.

The newest entry into the franchise, “911: Nashville,” is a high-octane procedural about heroic first responders, as well as their family saga of power and glamour set in one of America’s most diverse and dynamic cities. The all-new series stars Chris O’Donnell as Captain Don Sharpe, Jessica Capshaw, LeAnn Rimes and Kimberly Williams-Paisley. “9-1-1: Nashville” is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television. Ryan Murphy, Tim Minear and Rashad Raisani will serve as executive producers and writers, with Chris O’Donnell, Brad Buecker, Brad Falchuk and Angela Bassett also executive producing.

ABC 2025 FALL PRIMETIME SCHEDULE (all times listed are Eastern/Pacific).

