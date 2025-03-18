ABC Studios to Debut Special About the Final Days of Gene Hackman

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



ABC News Studios’ timely new primetime special “Last Days of Gene Hackman: ABC News Special” airs Tuesday, March 18 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC, streaming next day on Hulu. The one-hour film takes a deep dive into the last days of beloved actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, after they were mysteriously found dead in their New Mexico home. The special provides a detailed look at the investigation into the deaths that shocked the public, with an outpouring of grief and condolences from friends and fans of the acclaimed actor.

The puzzling and saddening details of the couple’s death unfolded over the course of a couple weeks, with new information from cell phone forensics revealing calls made by Betsy to a concierge medical group just before her death. The special includes interviews with Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza, who takes viewers through THE TIMELINE of events as the details of the investigation unfolded, ABC News correspondent Trevor Ault, ABC News entertainment correspondent Chris Connelly, and local friends of Gene and Betsy.

“Last Days of Gene Hackman: ABC News Special” is produced by ABC News Studios. Muriel Pearson serves as executive producer, and David Sloan is senior executive producer.

