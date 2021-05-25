ABC Presents OUR AMERICA: A YEAR OF ACTIVISM

ABC Owned Television Stations and Participant Media, the leading media company dedicated to entertainment that inspires audiences to engage in positive social change, announce the May 25 premiere of streaming special "OUR AMERICA: A YEAR OF ACTIVISM." The exclusive streaming special is a collaboration between the two companies featuring a multipanel roundtable of social impact leaders discussing the evolution of activism over the last year following the murder of George Floyd. The three-panel conversations will feature prominent artists, activists and commentators, highlighting the union of art and activism in the social justice space.

Panelists include Chairman Fred Hampton Jr., filmmaker Steve James, Ai-jen Poo, April Reign, ESPN's senior writer Jesse Washington, Jimmie Briggs, Fredrika Newton, Marshall Hatch Jr., Steve James, Dr. Shamell Bell and Xaiver Brown. ABC Owned Television Stations' race and culture journalists Will Jones, TaRhonda Thomas and Julian Glover are moderating the panel discussions.

"Our America: A Year of Activism" multi-panel conversations will address intergenerational activism, multiracial solidarity and media framing of racial justice issues, respectively. This special programming is available to stream across the eight ABC-owned stations' digital platforms and 32 connected TV apps.

Regardless of where viewers live, they can stream "Our America: A Year of Activism" by downloading the following free news apps: ABC7/WABC-TV New York, ABC7/KABC-TV Los Angeles , ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago, 6ABC/WPVI-TV Philadelphia, ABC7/KGO-TV San Francisco, ABC13/KTRK-TV Houston, ABC11/WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham and ABC30/KFSN-TV Fresno on their mobile device or on streaming platforms Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku. Viewers can also access the panel on the owned station's digital platforms here.

The panel discussion is executive produced by ABC Owned Television Stations' race and culture content executive producers Nzinga Blake, Porsha Grant and Mariel Myers.