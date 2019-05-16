ABC News Presents Special THIS IS FARAH FAWCETT

ABC News presents a two-hour prime-time special on America's golden girl Farrah Fawcett. From that iconic red bathing suit poster to her role in the hit show "Charlie's Angels," Fawcett took the 1970s by storm and captivated the nation with her every move. But in 2006, Fawcett was confronted with her biggest challenge when she was diagnosed with cancer and began an aggressive fight for her life. Now, almost 10 years after her passing, ABC News reports on her life, career, fame and lasting legacy, told through new interviews with those who knew her best, and rare footage from the intimate video diaries of her fight against cancer. "This is Farrah Fawcett" airs THURSDAY, MAY 23 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

The two-hour documentary features new interviews with actress Jaclyn Smith, Fawcett's co-star on "Charlie's Angels"; Alana Stewart, Fawcett's close friend who helped record her cancer battle for the two-hour documentary "Farrah's Story"; Bruce McBroom, the Hollywood photographer who shot Fawcett's iconic swimsuit poster; Mela Murphy, Fawcett's confidante and hairstylist; Dr. Lawrence Piro, Fawcett's primary physician; and Dr. Ursula Jacob, Fawcett's physician in Germany who used alternative treatments for her cancer. The documentary also includes Barbara Walters' landmark interviews with Fawcett and Ryan O'Neal, Fawcett's partner at the time of her death.

After attending the University of Texas, Fawcett moved to Los Angeles and began her professional career. Fawcett first appeared in television commercials but quickly began starring in TV shows and then movies. Fawcett continuously sought out projects she found challenging and worthwhile, including her groundbreaking roles in the films "The Burning Bed" and "Extremities," which both exposed the dark truth of domestic violence and helped shine a light on victims. Fawcett's final project was "Farrah's Story," which documented the harsh realities of cancer treatment. The film aired just weeks before Fawcett passed away at age 62.

The special is produced by ABC News. David Sloan is senior executive producer. Muriel Pearson is executive producer.





