ABC News Live Announces New Hours of Weekday Programming

The new programming will begin Sept. 18.

By: Sep. 14, 2023

ABC News Live — the award-winning 24/7 streaming network — announced TODAY new hours of weekday programming, beginning Sept. 18.

ABC News’ Kayna Whitworth will anchor from 5:00-7:00 p.m. EDT, joining the powerhouse team of Linsey Davis in the evenings, Kyra Phillips in the afternoons, and Diane Macedo in the mornings. ABC News Live provides live coverage of breaking news, up-to-the-minute reports, interviews and in-depth special programming.

“I am proud of the success and momentum behind ABC News Live, and our new hours demonstrate our continued commitment to streaming,” said ABC News President Kim Godwin. “Our talented team of leading anchors have established themselves as voices our viewers can trust for impactful and thoughtful reporting for millions streaming across the world.”

Leading morning coverage, Macedo sets the tone for the day with breaking national and international news from overnight, as well as the latest entertainment, medical and technology trends. Following Macedo, Phillips covers the latest breaking and developing news from Washington as it unfolds in the afternoon.

The new hours led by Whitworth will provide even more reporting, context and analysis on events of the day, with an “outside-the-beltway” focus on politics as the 2024 election approaches. The additional Los Angeles-based programming will precede ABC News Live’s flagship program, “Prime with Linsey Davis,” where Davis digs deeper into the news and issues, getting at the heart of stories with award-winning long-form reporting and exclusive interviews with newsmakers central to coverage. 

The new hours led by Whitworth mark a significant programming addition for ABC News Live. With the addition of LA-based Whitworth, ABC News Live is now the only streaming news network to broadcast from coast to coast, reaching millions of viewers across the country.

ABC News Live is also the only streaming news network that has won multiple major awards, earning wins from Edward R. Murrow for Network Coverage, DEADLINE Club, Society of Professional Journalists, NABJ, NLGJA, the Gracies, National Headliner and more.

In addition to anchoring the flagship show at ABC News Live, Davis is an anchor for weekend “World News Tonight” on Sundays. She also plays a key role in shaping election coverage across ABC News, where she recently helped lead coverage of the 2022 midterm elections. Davis joined ABC News in 2007.

Whitworth has been a correspondent with ABC News since 2015. She regularly contributes reports to linear programs across the network, including “Good Morning America” and “World News Tonight with David Muir.” Based in Washington, D.C., Phillips has been an ABC News correspondent since 2018, covering breaking national and international news for ABC News Live.

Previously, she covered the White House during the Trump Administration. Macedo joined ABC News in 2016 and is currently the morning anchor for ABC News Live. She regularly covers breaking news for streaming and linear programs at the network, including “Good Morning America,” “World News Tonight with David Muir,” “Nightline” and more. Each of the four anchors has 20+ years of experience in broadcast journalism.



