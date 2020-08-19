ABC News' '20/20: One Night In Central Park' Airs This Friday

Features rare interview with jogger Trisha Meili and the only interview with Matias Reyes.

On the evening of April 19, 1989, 28-year-old Trisha Meili was viciously beaten, raped and left to die inside New York City's Central Park. The series of events that followed triggered a media frenzy and forever changed the lives of all involved, including the five African American and Hispanic teenagers - Raymond Santana, Antron McCray, Yusef Salaam, Kevin Richardson and Korey Wise - who were convicted in connection with THE ATTACK due to their confessions, which they said were coerced by police.

Their verdicts were later set aside after Matias Reyes confessed to and was convicted in the attack. A reinvestigation of the case against the five teenagers/men by a former federal prosecutor found that there was no police misconduct.

Now, over 30 years after the attack, a two-hour "20/20" re-examines the brutal crime and its aftermath, and features a rare interview with Meili, the victim of the Central Park attack; interviews with police involved in the case, speaking out following a lifted gag order; and the only interview with Reyes from the ABC News archives, during which he confessed to raping Meili. "20/20: One Night in Central Park" airs Friday, Aug. 21 (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

"20/20" is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach. David Sloan is senior executive producer.

