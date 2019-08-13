ABC Entertainment Names Simran S. Sethi Executive Vice President, Development and Content Strategy

Veteran programming executive Simran S. Sethi has been named to the newly created position of executive vice president, Development and Content Strategy for ABC Entertainment, it was announced today by Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, to whom she will report.

Sethi will guide all of ABC's comedy, drama and long-form series development, and will be responsible for developing new content strategies for the network. Prior to joining ABC, Sethi held executive positions at Netflix, FreeForm and NBC. She will begin her new role on Aug. 19.

"Simran is a creative force with deep relationships across the industry and a proven track record of finding and championing impactful series that resonate with viewers," said Burke. "I'm so happy to welcome her back to the Disney team. Her fierce passion for developing authentic stories and her exceptional taste will guide our talented development team as we strive to make ABC a leader in brave, quality storytelling."

"I am both thrilled and humbled to have the opportunity to once again work with Karey Burke and her trailblazing development team during such an exciting and transformative time at ABC," said Sethi. "The network is a force in the industry that understands the importance of legacy, creating content that delivers the broadest audience possible and supports projects from start to finish - I can't wait to be a part of a company whose leadership is truly looking to the future."

Sethi most recently served as director of International Originals, India and the Middle East at Netflix where she helped shape the launch strategy and steered the growth in the roster of Indian originals for the global streaming company. Key projects included Salman Rushdie's "Midnight Children," "Ghoul," "Typewriter," "Delhi Crime," "Sacred Games" and "Baahubali." Prior to that role at Netflix, Sethi spent two years at FreeForm where she worked with Burke and shepherded programming that helped rebrand the network with series that include "The Bold Type," "Siren," "Marvel's Cloak & Dagger" and the "black-ish" spin-off "grown-ish," among others.

Prior to joining Freeform, Sethi served as senior vice president of Comedy Development at NBC for four years, overseeing the creation of shows such as "Superstore" with America Ferrera, which is still one of the network's top-rated comedies; and acclaimed "The Carmichael Show," featuring comedian Jerrod Carmichael. Prior to working at NBC, Sethi served as vice president of Development at Adam Sandler's company, Happy Madison, and as director of Development at Sony Pictures Television, working on dramas and current programming.

She graduated from Brown University and received her Master of Business Administration from Stanford Business School.

Photo credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin





