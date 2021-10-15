ABC Announces THE QUEEN FAMILY SING ALONG Hosted by Darren Criss

ABC has announced "The Queen Family Singalong," the fourth installment of its successful "Singalong" franchise, with Emmy® Award-winning actor and singer-songwriter Darren Criss set to host, airing Thursday, November 4 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT).

With this special, one-night-only event, ABC is inviting friends and family from around the country to gather in their living rooms, crank up the volume and rock out for an hour of killer Queen hits, performed by musical artists the whole family knows and loves.

In a celebration of Broadway's reopening, Disney Theatrical Production's Broadway cast members from "The Lion King" and "Aladdin" will come together to perform a showstopping version of "Don't Stop Me Now." Performers include Milo Alosi, Tia Altinay, Lissa DeGuzman, Bonita Hamilton, Mduduzi Madela, Brandon McCall, Michael James Scott and Adrienne Walker.

Other performances include Adam Lambert singing "The Show Must Go On", Derek Hough featuring Alexander Jean on "Another One Bites the Dust", Fall Out Boy singing "Under Pressure", Jimmie Allen and Miss Piggy will perform "Crazy Little Thing Called Love", JoJo Siwa and Orianthi singing "We Will Rock You", OneRepublic with "We Are the Champions", and Pentatonix performing "Somebody to Love".

Other performances will be announced at a later date.

"The Disney Family Singalong" premiered in April 2020 as TV's highest-rated show among Adults 18-49 on any network on any night since ABC's 2020 broadcast of "The Oscars®." The three editions of "The Disney Family Singalong" drew in a combined 29.9 million Total Viewers after 35 days of delayed viewing on linear and digital platforms.

"The Queen Family Singalong" is produced by Done+Dusted. Executive producers include Patrizia Di Maria, RJ Durell, Nick Florez, Hamish Hamilton, Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan.