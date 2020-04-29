ABC Announces THE BACHELOR: THE MOST UNFORGETTABLE â€“ EVER!

With over 18 years, hundreds of men and women, countless romances and some heartbreaks along the way, Bachelor Nation has witnessed some of the most unforgettable love stories in television history. Beginning Monday, June 8 at 8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT, "The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable - Ever!" will take audiences on a journey to look back at some of the most dramatic moments ever from "The Bachelor" franchise in a 10-episode series event.

Each Monday, directly from THE BACHELOR mansion, Chris Harrison will reach into the vault and bring back one of his favorite seasons, highlighting some of the most devastating rose ceremonies, passionate proposals, unexpected new arrivals, dramatic meltdowns, biggest breakups, and, of course, the most romantic moments. THE WEEKLY retrospectives will also include virtual catch-ups with fan-favorite Bachelor alumni, checking on the latest in their lives after their final rose.

"'The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable - Ever!' is a love letter to our fans who have been with us through some of the most heartwarming, heartbreaking and unexpected moments throughout Bachelor history," said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. "We can't wait for Bachelor Nation to fall in love all over again as we take this wild journey down memory lane."

Hosted by Chris Harrison, "The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable - Ever!" is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. The series is produced by Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Peter Geist and Chris Harrison.





