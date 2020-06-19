ABC Announces Premiere Date for New Comedy UNITED WE FALL

Parenting can be tough. Throw some overzealous extended family members into the mix and chaos will undoubtedly ensue. Join THE RIDE with the latest addition to ABC's comedy slate, "United We Fall," set to premiere with back-to-back episodes on WEDNESDAY, JULY 15 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. The series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

The profoundly realistic family sitcom follows the trials and tribulations of Jo and Bill, parents of two young kids, as they try to make it day to day as a functioning family. Bill's very judgmental live-in mother and Jo's large Latinx Catholic family will never hesitate to let our couple know they're seemingly screwing up, but Bill and Jo will always have each other's backs, united against everyone - other parents, teachers, doctors, specialists, coaches, co-workers and especially their kids.

"United We Fall" is the latest addition to ABC's iconic family comedy brand, which includes two of TV's top four comedies - "The Conners" and "The Goldbergs" - plus the Emmy® Award-nominated "black-ish" and its spinoff "mixed-ish," which is about to enter its sophomore season; "American Housewife" starring Katy Mixon; and the new comedy "Call Your Mother," starring Kyra Sedgwick, which debuts next season.

"United We Fall" stars Will Sasso as Bill Ryan, Christina Vidal Mitchell as Jo Rodriguez, Jane Curtin as Sandy Ryan, Guillermo Diaz as Chuy Rodriguez and Ella Grace Helton as Emily Ryan.

Julius "Goldy" Sharpe ("Making History") wrote and executive produced the pilot. Seth Gordon and Julia Gunn are also executive producers. Mark Cendrowski directed the pilot, which was produced by Sony Pictures Television, Exhibit A Film, Julius Sharpe International Petroleum & Writing Inc. and ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.

