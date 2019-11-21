ABC Announces 2020 Midseason Premiere Dates, Including FOR LIFE, AMERICAN IDOL, and More!

Article Pixel Nov. 21, 2019  
ABC Announces 2020 Midseason Premiere Dates, Including FOR LIFE, AMERICAN IDOL, and More!

ABC premieres the new drama "For Life," from Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, on TUESDAY, FEB. 11 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), and launches its third season of "American Idol" on SUNDAY, FEB. 16 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST).

On THURSDAY, JAN. 23 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), "Station 19" and "Grey's Anatomy" start the evening with a powerful two-hour crossover event followed by the highly anticipated return of "A Million Little Things" (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST). "Station 19" debuts in its new time period at 8 p.m. EST followed by "Grey's Anatomy" at 9 p.m. EST.

As previously announced, "The Bachelor" kicks off MONDAY, JAN. 6 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), with a three-hour premiere. The multiple, consecutive night event "JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time" premieres TUESDAY, JAN. 7 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST). Additionally, "The Oscars®" airs SUNDAY, FEB. 9 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST).

Below are premiere dates for new and returning shows (all times listed are ET):

SUNDAY, JAN. 5

7:00-8:00 p.m. "America's Funniest Home Videos"

MONDAY, JAN. 6

8:00-11:00 p.m. "The Bachelor" (SEASON PREMIERE)

TUESDAY, JAN. 7

8:00-9:00 p.m. "JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time"

9:00-9:30 p.m. "mixed-ish"

9:30-10:00 p.m. "black-ish"

10:00-11:00 p.m. "Emergence"

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 8

9:00-9:31 p.m. "Modern Family"

9:31-10:00 pm. "Single Parents"

10:00-11:00 p.m. "Stumptown"

MONDAY, JAN. 13

10:00-11:00 p.m. "The Good Doctor"

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 15

8:00-8:30 p.m. "The Goldbergs"

8:30-9:00 p.m. "Schooled"

FRIDAY, JAN. 17

8:00-8:30 p.m. "American Housewife"

8:30-9:00 p.m. "Fresh Off the Boat"

TUESDAY, JAN. 21

8:00-8:30 p.m. "The Conners"

8:30-9:00 p.m. "Bless this Mess"

THURSDAY, JAN. 23

"STATION 19" AND "GREY'S ANATOMY" TWO-HOUR CROSSOVER EVENT

8:00-9:00 p.m. "Station 19" (NEW TIME)

9:00-10:01 p.m. "Grey's Anatomy" (NEW TIME)

10:01-11:00 p.m. "A Million Little Things" (NEW TIME)

SUNDAY, FEB. 9

8:00-11:00 p.m. "The Oscars"

TUESDAY, FEB. 11

10:00-11:00 p.m. "For Life" (SERIES PREMIERE)

SUNDAY, FEB. 16

8:00-10:00 p.m. "American Idol" (SEASON PREMIERE)

SUNDAY, FEB. 23

10:00-11:00 p.m. "The Rookie"

THURSDAY, APRIL 2

10:01-11:00 p.m. "How to Get Away with Murder"

Additional premiere dates and schedule details will be announced at a later time.



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

  • Harry Styles Announces New Tour Dates for 2020
  • JOURNEY Announces New Tour Dates
  • VP Records Celebrates 60 Editions of STRICTLY THE BEST
  • IP MAN 4: THE FINALE Comes to Select Theaters Dec. 25