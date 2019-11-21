ABC Announces 2020 Midseason Premiere Dates, Including FOR LIFE, AMERICAN IDOL, and More!
ABC premieres the new drama "For Life," from Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, on TUESDAY, FEB. 11 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), and launches its third season of "American Idol" on SUNDAY, FEB. 16 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST).
On THURSDAY, JAN. 23 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), "Station 19" and "Grey's Anatomy" start the evening with a powerful two-hour crossover event followed by the highly anticipated return of "A Million Little Things" (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST). "Station 19" debuts in its new time period at 8 p.m. EST followed by "Grey's Anatomy" at 9 p.m. EST.
As previously announced, "The Bachelor" kicks off MONDAY, JAN. 6 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), with a three-hour premiere. The multiple, consecutive night event "JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time" premieres TUESDAY, JAN. 7 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST). Additionally, "The Oscars®" airs SUNDAY, FEB. 9 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST).
Below are premiere dates for new and returning shows (all times listed are ET):
SUNDAY, JAN. 5
7:00-8:00 p.m. "America's Funniest Home Videos"
MONDAY, JAN. 6
8:00-11:00 p.m. "The Bachelor" (SEASON PREMIERE)
TUESDAY, JAN. 7
8:00-9:00 p.m. "JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time"
9:00-9:30 p.m. "mixed-ish"
9:30-10:00 p.m. "black-ish"
10:00-11:00 p.m. "Emergence"
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 8
9:00-9:31 p.m. "Modern Family"
9:31-10:00 pm. "Single Parents"
10:00-11:00 p.m. "Stumptown"
MONDAY, JAN. 13
10:00-11:00 p.m. "The Good Doctor"
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 15
8:00-8:30 p.m. "The Goldbergs"
8:30-9:00 p.m. "Schooled"
FRIDAY, JAN. 17
8:00-8:30 p.m. "American Housewife"
8:30-9:00 p.m. "Fresh Off the Boat"
TUESDAY, JAN. 21
8:00-8:30 p.m. "The Conners"
8:30-9:00 p.m. "Bless this Mess"
THURSDAY, JAN. 23
"STATION 19" AND "GREY'S ANATOMY" TWO-HOUR CROSSOVER EVENT
8:00-9:00 p.m. "Station 19" (NEW TIME)
9:00-10:01 p.m. "Grey's Anatomy" (NEW TIME)
10:01-11:00 p.m. "A Million Little Things" (NEW TIME)
SUNDAY, FEB. 9
8:00-11:00 p.m. "The Oscars"
TUESDAY, FEB. 11
10:00-11:00 p.m. "For Life" (SERIES PREMIERE)
SUNDAY, FEB. 16
8:00-10:00 p.m. "American Idol" (SEASON PREMIERE)
SUNDAY, FEB. 23
10:00-11:00 p.m. "The Rookie"
THURSDAY, APRIL 2
10:01-11:00 p.m. "How to Get Away with Murder"
Additional premiere dates and schedule details will be announced at a later time.