ABC Announces 2020 Midseason Premiere Dates, Including FOR LIFE, AMERICAN IDOL, and More!

ABC premieres the new drama "For Life," from Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, on TUESDAY, FEB. 11 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), and launches its third season of "American Idol" on SUNDAY, FEB. 16 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST).

On THURSDAY, JAN. 23 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), "Station 19" and "Grey's Anatomy" start the evening with a powerful two-hour crossover event followed by the highly anticipated return of "A Million Little Things" (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST). "Station 19" debuts in its new time period at 8 p.m. EST followed by "Grey's Anatomy" at 9 p.m. EST.

As previously announced, "The Bachelor" kicks off MONDAY, JAN. 6 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), with a three-hour premiere. The multiple, consecutive night event "JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time" premieres TUESDAY, JAN. 7 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST). Additionally, "The Oscars®" airs SUNDAY, FEB. 9 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST).

Below are premiere dates for new and returning shows (all times listed are ET):

SUNDAY, JAN. 5

7:00-8:00 p.m. "America's Funniest Home Videos"

MONDAY, JAN. 6

8:00-11:00 p.m. "The Bachelor" (SEASON PREMIERE)

TUESDAY, JAN. 7

8:00-9:00 p.m. "JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time"

9:00-9:30 p.m. "mixed-ish"

9:30-10:00 p.m. "black-ish"

10:00-11:00 p.m. "Emergence"

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 8

9:00-9:31 p.m. "Modern Family"

9:31-10:00 pm. "Single Parents"

10:00-11:00 p.m. "Stumptown"

MONDAY, JAN. 13

10:00-11:00 p.m. "The Good Doctor"

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 15

8:00-8:30 p.m. "The Goldbergs"

8:30-9:00 p.m. "Schooled"

FRIDAY, JAN. 17

8:00-8:30 p.m. "American Housewife"

8:30-9:00 p.m. "Fresh Off the Boat"

TUESDAY, JAN. 21

8:00-8:30 p.m. "The Conners"

8:30-9:00 p.m. "Bless this Mess"

THURSDAY, JAN. 23

"STATION 19" AND "GREY'S ANATOMY" TWO-HOUR CROSSOVER EVENT

8:00-9:00 p.m. "Station 19" (NEW TIME)

9:00-10:01 p.m. "Grey's Anatomy" (NEW TIME)

10:01-11:00 p.m. "A Million Little Things" (NEW TIME)

SUNDAY, FEB. 9

8:00-11:00 p.m. "The Oscars"

TUESDAY, FEB. 11

10:00-11:00 p.m. "For Life" (SERIES PREMIERE)

SUNDAY, FEB. 16

8:00-10:00 p.m. "American Idol" (SEASON PREMIERE)

SUNDAY, FEB. 23

10:00-11:00 p.m. "The Rookie"

THURSDAY, APRIL 2

10:01-11:00 p.m. "How to Get Away with Murder"

Additional premiere dates and schedule details will be announced at a later time.





