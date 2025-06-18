A24’s ON BECOMING A GUINEA FOWL, OPUS & DEATH OF A UNICORN Set Max Streaming Date

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A24’s films On Becoming a Guinea Fowl, Opus, and Death of a Unicorn will debut on HBO and be available to stream exclusively on Max in the U.S. this July.

On Becoming a Guinea Fowl will be available to stream on Friday, July 4 on Max and will make its linear debut on Monday, July 7, at 8:00 p.m. ET on HBO. On an empty road in the middle of the night, Shula stumbles across the body of her uncle. As funeral proceedings begin around them, she and her cousins bring to light the buried SECRETS OF their middle-class Zambian family, in filmmaker Rungano Nyoni’s surreal and vibrant reckoning with the lies we tell ourselves. The movie stars Susan Chardy, Elizabeth Chisela, and Henry B.J. Phiri and directed and written by Rungano Nyoni.

Opus will be available to stream Friday, July 11 on Max and will make its linear debut Saturday, July 12 at 8:00 p.m. ET on HBO. A young writer is invited to the remote compound of a legendary pop star who mysteriously disappeared thirty years ago. Surrounded by the star's cult of sycophants and intoxicated journalists, she finds herself in the middle of his twisted plan. It stars Ayo Edebiri, John Malkovich, Juliette Lewis, Murray Bartlett, Amber Midthunder, Stephanie Suganami, Young Mazino, and Tatanka Means. The film is written and directed by Mark Anthony Green

Death of a Unicorn will be available to stream Friday, July 25 on Max. The film will make its linear debut on Saturday, July 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET on HBO. A father (Paul Rudd) and daughter (Jenna Ortega) accidentally hit and kill a unicorn while en route to a weekend retreat, where his billionaire boss (Richard E. Grant) seeks to exploit the creature's miraculous curative properties. The movie stars Paul Rudd, Jenna Ortega, Will Poulter, Anthony Carrigan, Sunita Mani, Jessica Hynes, with Téa Leoni and Richard E. Grant. It is written and directed by Alex Scharfman.

Comments