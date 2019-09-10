A Special Three-Hour Season Finale of ABC's BACHELOR IN PARADISE, Tuesday, Sept. 17

In a moving and stunning three-hour season finale, Chris Harrison and a studio audience watch as the four remaining couples - Demi and Kristian, Chris and Katie, Dylan and Hannah, and Clay and Nicole - spend one last night in the fantasy suites deciding if they are ready to take their relationships to the next level outside of Paradise. No one knows what the night will bring to these love-struck couples. Engagements, breakups and plenty of tears springing from both joy and heartbreak make for a compelling season finale to "Bachelor in Paradise," TUESDAY, SEPT. 17 (8:00-11:01 p.m., EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

For one couple, the overnight date proves to be too much pressure, and talk of their future together causes the man to leave and the woman to be left devastated. Is there still a chance for them to reunite and have a happy ending? The other couples greet the daybreak with a mixture of excitement and anxiety. Who will leave engaged and who will leave Paradise heartbroken?

When THE PARADISE residents reunite with Chris Harrison in studio, tensions will be at an all-time high. Will Christian and Jordan make amends or explode in another argument? How will Blake and Caelynn greet one another after their very personal confrontation at the beginning of the season?

Happy Paradise alumni couples Chris and Krystal Randone, Tanner and Jade Roper, and Evan and Carly Bass return. There is some exciting baby news, and what a story Jade shares about her recent birth at home!

In one of the most heart-wrenching split-ups, Tayshia ran after John Paul Jones after breaking up with him, only to have him say goodbye. What has transpired since that emotional day on the beach? One engaged couple will try and repair their rocky relationship right in front of the audience. Another pair looks like they will have their happily ever after, and yet another couple has a very special surprise in store.

And in one last surprise, the identity of the new Bachelor will be revealed!

Hosted by Chris Harrison, "Bachelor in Paradise" is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist are the executive producers.





Related Articles View More TV Stories