A Reboot of THE NUTTY PROFESSOR is Coming

The reboot hails from the producers of SCREAM 5.

Variety reports that the producers of "Scream 5" are working on a reboot of "The Nutty Professor."

The original films starred Jerry Lewis. A mid-nineties reboot starred comedian/actor Eddy Murphy.

James Vanderbilt, William Sherak and Paul Neinstein will produce the remake. No actors are yet attached.

In "The Nutty Professor," a nerdy college professor concocts a potion that transformed him into a suave hipster named Buddy Love, who pursues one of his students. It's a parody of "Dr. Jeckyll and Mr. Hyde."

Courtney Cox and David Arquette will reprise their roles in the upcoming "Scream" sequel from these same producers.

Read the original story on Variety.

