A Lost Toy Searches for Home in New Netflix Family Series LOST OLLIE

Based on the book by renowned author and illustrator William Joyce.

Netflix today announced Lost Ollie, a new family series inspired by the book Ollie's Odyssey by renowned author and illustrator William Joyce.

The series will be adapted by creator Shannon Tindle (Kubo and the Two Strings, Coraline) and directed by Peter Ramsey (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), who also serve as executive producers.

The series will be executive produced by Shawn Levy and Josh Barry for 21 Laps Entertainment, with Emily Morris serving as co-executive producer.

Brandon Oldenburg, CCO of Flight School Studio & Lampton Enochs will also serve as executive producers.

Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) is creating CGI characters for the series, including Ollie and his friends.

Lost Ollie is the story of a lost toy, searching across the countryside for the boy who lost him, and the story of the boy who lost more than a best friend. An epic adventure to reunite in the face of all the dangers that childhood can throw at them.

