A DRAG QUEEN CHRISTMAS 10th Anniversary Tour Dates Revealed

For the 10th consecutive year, Murray & Peter proudly present a holiday tradition, “A Drag Queen Christmas” featuring contestants who appeared on the Emmy-Award winning television show, RuPaul’s Drag Race on MTV. The tour will travel to 39 US cities from November 13th - December 29th.

Hosted by Nina West, the tour includes performances by Sasha Colby, winner of Drag Race Season 15, Sapphira Cristal, runner up Season 16, Roxxy Andrews & Angeria Paris VanMichaels, both from the current All Stars 9 season on Paramount+, Plane Jane, Crystal Methyd, Plasma, Lady Camden and Brooke Lynn Hytes.

Presale begins on Thursday, June 6th at 10:00 am – 11:59pm (local time) using promo code DECADE, followed by the public onsale Friday, June 7th at 10:00 am (local time).

Reserved seats are $45 - $75. VIP seats are also available for $299 (front row seats), and $199 (premium seats). Both VIP ticket prices include a meet & greet with the queens on the main stage at 6pm before the show. VIP fans will take pics with the queens, score autographs and receive official tour swag.

The 2-hour show includes a 20-minute intermission so fans can purchase merch from their favorite queens. Doors open at 7pm with an 8pm showtime. This year, the tour is 18+ only. For more information and to see the cast performing in each local city, visit HERE.

Take a look at the tour dates below!

