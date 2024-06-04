A DRAG QUEEN CHRISTMAS 10th Anniversary Tour Dates Revealed

Hosted by Nina West, the tour includes performances by Sasha Colby, Sapphira Cristal, Roxxxy Andrews, Angeria Paris VanMichaels, and more.

By: Jun. 04, 2024
A DRAG QUEEN CHRISTMAS 10th Anniversary Tour Dates Revealed
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

For the 10th consecutive year, Murray & Peter proudly present a holiday tradition, “A Drag Queen Christmas” featuring contestants who appeared on the Emmy-Award winning television show, RuPaul’s Drag Race on MTV. The tour will travel to 39 US cities from November 13th - December 29th.

LATEST NEWS

Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, and Mark Hamill Join THE KING OF KINGS
Darren Criss to Voice Character in GABBY'S DOLLHOUSE
A DRAG QUEEN CHRISTMAS 10th Anniversary Tour Dates Revealed
Photos: Take a Look Inside the SISTER ACT 2 Reunion

Hosted by Nina West, the tour includes performances by Sasha Colby, winner of Drag Race Season 15, Sapphira Cristal, runner up Season 16, Roxxy Andrews & Angeria Paris VanMichaels, both from the current All Stars 9 season on Paramount+, Plane Jane, Crystal Methyd, Plasma, Lady Camden and Brooke Lynn Hytes.

Presale begins on Thursday, June 6th at 10:00 am – 11:59pm (local time) using promo code DECADE, followed by the public onsale Friday, June 7th at 10:00 am (local time).

Reserved seats are $45 - $75. VIP seats are also available for $299 (front row seats), and $199 (premium seats). Both VIP ticket prices include a meet & greet with the queens on the main stage at 6pm before the show. VIP fans will take pics with the queens, score autographs and receive official tour swag.

The 2-hour show includes a 20-minute intermission so fans can purchase merch from their favorite queens. Doors open at 7pm with an 8pm showtime. This year, the tour is 18+ only. For more information and to see the cast performing in each local city, visit HERE. 

Take a look at the tour dates below!

A DRAG QUEEN CHRISTMAS 10th Anniversary Tour Dates Revealed




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos