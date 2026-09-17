A COURSE CALLED IRELAND to Premiere on Paramount+
The series features Joel and John Murray, Chris O'Dowd, Joanne McNally, and Jason Kelce.
A Course Called Ireland, a six-part documentary series, will premiere Sunday, October 25 on Paramount+. In the series, Bill Murray and author Tom Coyne play their way across some of Ireland's most legendary golf courses. The journey takes an unexpected turn into a portrait of Ireland, the people who give it its soul, and of Murray himself.
Each thirty-minute episode follows Murray and friends across some of the island's most breathtaking fairways. Joined by the extended Murray family, including Joel and John Murray, celebrity friends Chris O'Dowd, Joanne McNally, and Jason Kelce, and long-time golfing companion Tom Coyne, A Course Called Ireland is described as a hilarious and unpredictable love letter to the game of golf. The series captures candid, unscripted moments woven with the wit, warmth, and wonder of Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
The six-part series will premiere globally on Paramount+ on October 25 excluding LatAm, and the UK, where it will air on BBC Two, BBC One Northern Ireland, and BBC iPlayer.
The showrunners and executive producers are Casey Scharf and Morgan Roberts, with Scharf having originally developed and packaged the series for television, and Chris Cottam serves as series director. The series was commissioned for the BBC by Catherine Catton, in her capacity as Head of Factual Entertainment and Events Commissioning, and Eddie Doyle, Head of Content Commissioning, BBC Northern Ireland. The BBC Factual Entertainment Commissioning Editor is Cal Turner and BBC Northern Ireland's Commissioning Editor is Jason Butler. Paramount+ has commissioned A Course Called Ireland, inspired by Tom Coyne's New York Times bestseller, A Course Called Ireland: A Long Walk in Search of a Country, a Pint, and the Next Tee. The series is produced by Stellify and Skydance Sports, with Jesse Sisgold, Jon Weinbach, Greg Groggel and Jason T. Reed serving as executive producers, and Stellify Media, with Kieran Doherty and Matthew Worthy serving as executive producers.
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