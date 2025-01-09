77th TONY AWARDS, WICKED Movie, & More Receive ADG Awards Nominations

The ADG Awards celebrate excellence in production design across theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos, and animated feature films.
The Art Directors Guild has announced the nominees for its 29th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards.
Nominees included Steve Bass who served as the production designer for the 77th Annual Tony Awards. Other notable nominees included Wicked's Nathan Crowley, who was recognized for his work as the production designer in the blockbuster movie musical, Emmanuelle Duplay for Emilia Pérez, François Audouy for A Complete Unknown, and Ian Gooding for Moana 2.
The 2025 Cinematic Imagery Award will be presented to Academy Award®-nominated director and filmmaker Jason Reitman, whose body of work includes "Juno," "Up in the Air" and "Saturday Night." The ceremony, hosted by acclaimed actress and comedian Rachael Harris, will take place on Feb. 15, 2025, at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.
In addition, the ADG will honor Lisa Frazza, Barbara Mesney, Dan Sweetman, and J. Dennis Washington with Lifetime Achievement Awards. Legendary production designer Carl Jules Weyl will be inducted into the ADG Hall of Fame as part of the ceremony.
A Complete Unknown
Production Designer: François Audouy
The Brutalist
Production Designer: Judy Becker
Gladiator II
Production Designer: Arthur Max
Nosferatu
Production Designer: Craig Lathrop
Saturday Night
Production Designer: Jess Gonchor
Alien: Romulus
Production Designer: Naaman Marshall
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Production Designer: Mark Scruton
Dune: Part Two
Production Designer: Patrice Vermette
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Production Designer: Colin Gibson
Wicked
Production Designer: Nathan Crowley
Civil War
Production Designer: Caty Maxey
Conclave
Production Designer: Suzie Davies
Emilia Pérez
Production Designer: Emmanuelle Duplay
The Substance
Production Designer: Stanislas Reydellet
Twisters
Production Designer: Patrick M. Sullivan
Flow
Art Director: Gints Zilbalodis
Inside Out 2
Production Designer: Jason Deamer
Moana 2
Production Designer: Ian Gooding
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Production Designer: Matt Perry
The WILD Robot
Production Designer: Raymond Zibach
Bridgerton: “Old Friends,” “Romancing Mister Bridgerton,” “Into the Light”
Production Designer: Alison Gartshore
One Hundred Years of Solitude: “Remedios Moscote”
Production Designers: Bárbara Enriquez, Eugenio Caballero
Pachinko: “Chapter 13”
Production Designer: Ruth Ammon
Palm Royale: “Maxine’s Like a Dellacorte”
Production Designer: Jon Carlos
Shōgun: “Anjin”
Production Designer: Helen Jarvis
Dune: Prophecy: “The Hidden Hand”
Production Designer: Tom Meyer
Fallout: “The End”
Production Designer: Howard Cummings
House of the Dragon: “Smallfolk”
Production Designer: Jim Clay
The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power: “Shadow and Flame”
Production Designer: Kristian Milsted
Silo: “Solo,” “Harmonium”
Production Designer: Nicole Northridge
The Gentlemen: “Tackle Tommy Woo Woo”
Production Designer: Martyn John
Mr. & Mrs. Smith: “A Breakup”
Production Designer: Gerald Sullivan
Slow Horses: “Returns”
Production Designer: Choi Ho Man
Squid Game: “Six Legs,” “O X”
Production Designer: Chae Kyoung-sun
Yellowstone: “Desire is All You Need,” “Three Fifty-Three,” “Give the World Away”
Production Designer: Yvonne Boudreaux
Agatha All Along
Production Designer: John Collins
Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Production Designer: Mark Ricker
The Penguin
Production Designer: Kalina Ivanov
Ripley
Production Designer: David Gropman
True Detective: Night Country
Production Designer: Daniel Taylor
Emily in Paris: “The Grey Area,” “All Roads Lead to Rome”
Production Designer: Anne Seibel
Hacks: “Just For Laughs,” “Better Late”
Production Designer: Daniel Novotny
Only Murders in the Building: “Gates of Heaven,” “Valley of the Dolls”
Production Designer: Patrick Howe
Shrinking: “Jimmying,” “I Love Pain,” “Psychological Something-ism”
Production Designer: Cabot McMullen
What We Do in the Shadows: “Headhunting”
Production Designer: Shayne Fox
Bunk’d: “Busk A Move,” “Cold Feet, Hot Brobblers”
Production Designer: Kelly Hogan
Frasier: “All About Eve”
Production Designer: Glenda Rovello
Poppa’s House: “Family Photo,” “Wig”
Production Designer: Aiyana Trotter
That ‘90s Show: “I Can See Clearly Now,” “Just a Friend,” “Something to Talk About”
Production Designer: Greg Grande
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place: “Saved by the Spell,” ‘Something Wizard this Way Comes”
Production Designer: Kelly Hogan
The Daily Show: “Jon Stewart & The News Team Live at the Chicago DNC”
Production Designer: Dave Edwards
Hell’s Kitchen: “Shucking Hell”
Production Designer: John Janavs
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A.: “The Future of L.A.”
Production Designer: Andrea Purcigliotti
Rupaul’s Drag Race: “RDR Live!,” “Werq the World”
Production Designers: Gianna Costa, Jen Chu
Saturday Night Live: “Host: Ariana Grande, Musical Guest: Stevie Nicks”
Production Designers: Akira Yoshimura, Keith Ian Raywood, N. Joseph De Tullio
Dick Van Dyke: 98 Years of Magic
Production Designers: James Yarnell, Steve Morden
MTV Video Music Awards
Production Designer: Matthew Steinbrenner
The 75th Emmy Awards
Production Designer: Brian Stonestreet
77th Annual Tony Awards
Production Designer: Steve Bass
This is Me… Now: A Love Story
Production Designer: Richard Bridgland
Apple Pay: “Plates”
Production Designer: François Audouy
Bvlgari: “Eternally Reborn”
Production Designer: Freyja Bardell
Dr Pepper: “Into the Great Unknown”
Production Designer: Mark Snelgrove
Gucci Flora: “Gorgeous Orchid”
Production Designer: Jordan Ferrer
NBA Finals “The Toast”
Production Designer: Dylan Kahn
Charli XCX and Billie Eilish: “Guess”
Production Designer: Hugh Charles Zeigler
Eminem: “Houdini”
Production Designer: Brandon Mendez
Kendrick Lamar: “Not Like Us”
Production Designer: Freyja Bardell
Sabrina Carpenter: “Taste”
Production Designer: Grant Armstrong
Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone: “Fortnight”
Production Designer: Ethan Tobman
Apartment 7A
Production Designer: Simon Bowles
Descendents: The Rise of Red
Production Designer: Mark Hofeling
The Killer
Production Designer: Aline Bonetto
Música
Production Designer: Patrick M. Sullivan
Unfrosted
Production Designer: Clayton Hartley
Established in 1937, the Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800) represents 3,300 members who work throughout the world in film, television and theater as: Production Designers and Art Directors; Scenic, Title and Graphic Artists; Set Designers and Model Makers; Illustrators and Matte Artists. ADG 800’s ongoing activities include a Film Society screening series, the annual “Excellence in Production Design Awards” gala, a bimonthly craft magazine (PERSPECTIVE), figure drawing and other creative workshops, as well as extensive technology and craft training programs. For the Art Director Guild’s online directory and resources, please visit www.adg.org.
