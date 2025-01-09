77th TONY AWARDS, WICKED Movie, & More Receive ADG Awards Nominations

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Art Directors Guild has announced the nominees for its 29th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards.

Nominees included Steve Bass who served as the production designer for the 77th Annual Tony Awards. Other notable nominees included Wicked's Nathan Crowley, who was recognized for his work as the production designer in the blockbuster movie musical, Emmanuelle Duplay for Emilia Pérez, François Audouy for A Complete Unknown, and Ian Gooding for Moana 2.

The ADG Awards celebrate excellence in production design across theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos, and animated feature films. The 2025 Cinematic Imagery Award will be presented to Academy Award®-nominated director and filmmaker Jason Reitman, whose body of work includes “Juno,” “Up in the Air” and “Saturday Night.” The ceremony, hosted by acclaimed actress and comedian Rachael Harris, will take place on Feb. 15, 2025, at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.

In addition, the ADG will honor Lisa Frazza, Barbara Mesney, Dan Sweetman, and J. Dennis Washington with Lifetime Achievement Awards. Legendary production designer Carl Jules Weyl will be inducted into the ADG Hall of Fame as part of the ceremony.

Production Design Awards Nominees

FEATURE FILM NOMINEES:

PERIOD FEATURE FILM

A Complete Unknown

Production Designer: François Audouy

The Brutalist

Production Designer: Judy Becker

Gladiator II

Production Designer: Arthur Max

Nosferatu

Production Designer: Craig Lathrop

Saturday Night

Production Designer: Jess Gonchor

FANTASY FEATURE FILM

Alien: Romulus

Production Designer: Naaman Marshall

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Production Designer: Mark Scruton

Dune: Part Two

Production Designer: Patrice Vermette

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Production Designer: Colin Gibson

Wicked

Production Designer: Nathan Crowley

CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM

Civil War

Production Designer: Caty Maxey

Conclave

Production Designer: Suzie Davies

Emilia Pérez

Production Designer: Emmanuelle Duplay

The Substance

Production Designer: Stanislas Reydellet

Twisters

Production Designer: Patrick M. Sullivan

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Flow

Art Director: Gints Zilbalodis

Inside Out 2

Production Designer: Jason Deamer

Moana 2

Production Designer: Ian Gooding

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Production Designer: Matt Perry

The WILD Robot

Production Designer: Raymond Zibach

TELEVISION NOMINEES:

ONE-HOUR PERIOD SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

Bridgerton: “Old Friends,” “Romancing Mister Bridgerton,” “Into the Light”

Production Designer: Alison Gartshore

One Hundred Years of Solitude: “Remedios Moscote”

Production Designers: Bárbara Enriquez, Eugenio Caballero

Pachinko: “Chapter 13”

Production Designer: Ruth Ammon

Palm Royale: “Maxine’s Like a Dellacorte”

Production Designer: Jon Carlos

Shōgun: “Anjin”

Production Designer: Helen Jarvis

ONE-HOUR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

Dune: Prophecy: “The Hidden Hand”

Production Designer: Tom Meyer

Fallout: “The End”

Production Designer: Howard Cummings

House of the Dragon: “Smallfolk”

Production Designer: Jim Clay

The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power: “Shadow and Flame”

Production Designer: Kristian Milsted

Silo: “Solo,” “Harmonium”

Production Designer: Nicole Northridge

ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

The Gentlemen: “Tackle Tommy Woo Woo”

Production Designer: Martyn John

Mr. & Mrs. Smith: “A Breakup”

Production Designer: Gerald Sullivan

Slow Horses: “Returns”

Production Designer: Choi Ho Man

Squid Game: “Six Legs,” “O X”

Production Designer: Chae Kyoung-sun

Yellowstone: “Desire is All You Need,” “Three Fifty-Three,” “Give the World Away”

Production Designer: Yvonne Boudreaux

LIMITED SERIES

Agatha All Along

Production Designer: John Collins

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Production Designer: Mark Ricker

The Penguin

Production Designer: Kalina Ivanov

Ripley

Production Designer: David Gropman

True Detective: Night Country

Production Designer: Daniel Taylor

HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

Emily in Paris: “The Grey Area,” “All Roads Lead to Rome”

Production Designer: Anne Seibel

Hacks: “Just For Laughs,” “Better Late”

Production Designer: Daniel Novotny

Only Murders in the Building: “Gates of Heaven,” “Valley of the Dolls”

Production Designer: Patrick Howe

Shrinking: “Jimmying,” “I Love Pain,” “Psychological Something-ism”

Production Designer: Cabot McMullen

What We Do in the Shadows: “Headhunting”

Production Designer: Shayne Fox

MULTI-CAMERA SERIES

Bunk’d: “Busk A Move,” “Cold Feet, Hot Brobblers”

Production Designer: Kelly Hogan

Frasier: “All About Eve”

Production Designer: Glenda Rovello

Poppa’s House: “Family Photo,” “Wig”

Production Designer: Aiyana Trotter

That ‘90s Show: “I Can See Clearly Now,” “Just a Friend,” “Something to Talk About”

Production Designer: Greg Grande

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place: “Saved by the Spell,” ‘Something Wizard this Way Comes”

Production Designer: Kelly Hogan

VARIETY OR REALITY SERIES

The Daily Show: “Jon Stewart & The News Team Live at the Chicago DNC”

Production Designer: Dave Edwards

Hell’s Kitchen: “Shucking Hell”

Production Designer: John Janavs

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A.: “The Future of L.A.”

Production Designer: Andrea Purcigliotti

Rupaul’s Drag Race: “RDR Live!,” “Werq the World”

Production Designers: Gianna Costa, Jen Chu

Saturday Night Live: “Host: Ariana Grande, Musical Guest: Stevie Nicks”

Production Designers: Akira Yoshimura, Keith Ian Raywood, N. Joseph De Tullio

VARIETY SPECIAL

Dick Van Dyke: 98 Years of Magic

Production Designers: James Yarnell, Steve Morden

MTV Video Music Awards

Production Designer: Matthew Steinbrenner

The 75th Emmy Awards

Production Designer: Brian Stonestreet

77th Annual Tony Awards

Production Designer: Steve Bass

This is Me… Now: A Love Story

Production Designer: Richard Bridgland

COMMERCIALS

Apple Pay: “Plates”

Production Designer: François Audouy

Bvlgari: “Eternally Reborn”

Production Designer: Freyja Bardell

Dr Pepper: “Into the Great Unknown”

Production Designer: Mark Snelgrove

Gucci Flora: “Gorgeous Orchid”

Production Designer: Jordan Ferrer

NBA Finals “The Toast”

Production Designer: Dylan Kahn

MUSIC VIDEOS

Charli XCX and Billie Eilish: “Guess”

Production Designer: Hugh Charles Zeigler

Eminem: “Houdini”

Production Designer: Brandon Mendez

Kendrick Lamar: “Not Like Us”

Production Designer: Freyja Bardell

Sabrina Carpenter: “Taste”

Production Designer: Grant Armstrong

Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone: “Fortnight”

Production Designer: Ethan Tobman

TELEVISION MOVIE

Apartment 7A

Production Designer: Simon Bowles

Descendents: The Rise of Red

Production Designer: Mark Hofeling

The Killer

Production Designer: Aline Bonetto

Música

Production Designer: Patrick M. Sullivan

Unfrosted

Production Designer: Clayton Hartley

ABOUT THE ART DIRECTORS GUILD:

Established in 1937, the Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800) represents 3,300 members who work throughout the world in film, television and theater as: Production Designers and Art Directors; Scenic, Title and Graphic Artists; Set Designers and Model Makers; Illustrators and Matte Artists. ADG 800’s ongoing activities include a Film Society screening series, the annual “Excellence in Production Design Awards” gala, a bimonthly craft magazine (PERSPECTIVE), figure drawing and other creative workshops, as well as extensive technology and craft training programs. For the Art Director Guild’s online directory and resources, please visit www.adg.org.

