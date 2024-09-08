76th Creative Arts Emmy Awards - Night One Winners List

The awards are being held over two consecutive nights on Saturday, Sept. 7, and Sunday, Sept. 8, at the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE.
The Television Academy and executive producer Bob Bain have announced the winners on Night One of the 76th Creative Arts Emmy® Awards, which was held Saturday, September 7th. The remainder of the awards will be held on Sunday, Sept. 8, at the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE. An edited presentation of the ceremonies will air Saturday, Sept. 14, at 8:00 PM PDT on FXX.
Following its Saturday, Sept. 14, Creative Arts Emmys telecast on FXX, the 76th Creative Arts Emmy Awards will stream on Hulu Sunday, Sept. 15, through Wednesday, Oct. 9.
Shōgun – The Making of Shōgun (FX)
Stephanie Gibbons, Executive Producer
Sally Daws, Executive Producer
Kenna McCabe, Executive Producer
Melanie Pimentel, Supervising Producer
Joel Kazuo Knoernschild, Senior Producer
Andie Newell, Producer
Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question (Hulu)
Janice C. Molinari, Executive Producer
Dave Roth, Executive Producer
Zuriht Serna, Executive Producer
Trisha Choate, Executive Producer
Jillian Novak, Executive Producer
Xavier Salas, Executive Producer
Jeopardy! (ABC/Syndicated)
Michael Davies, Executive Producer
Lisa Broffman, Co-Executive Producer
Sarah Whitcomb Foss, Producer
Billy Wisse, Writer
Michele Loud, Writer
Marcus Brown, Writer
John Duarte, Writer
Mark Gaberman, Writer
Debbie Griffin, Writer
Robert McClenaghan, Writer
Jim Rhine, Writer
Steve Tamerius, Writer
Pat Sajak
Wheel of Fortune (ABC/Syndicated)
Fuzzy Feelings (Apple – iPhone + Mac)
Hungry Man / Passion Pictures, Production Company
TBWA Media Arts Lab, Ad Agency
Maya Rudolph, as Connie The Hormone Monstress
Big Mouth (Netflix)
The Ambition Gremlin
Blue Eye Samurai (Netflix)
The Tale Of The Ronin And The Bride
MICHAEL GREEN, Executive Producer/Directed By
AMBER NOIZUMI, Executive Producer/Written By
ERWIN STOFF, Executive Producer
JANE WU, Supervising Director/Producer
NICK READ, Producer
MICHAEL GREENHOLT, Animation Director
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Host: Josh Brolin
N. JOSEPH DETULLIO, Production Designer
KENNETH MACLEOD, Production Designer
MELISSA SHAKUN, Art Director
KIMBERLY KACHOUGIAN, Set Decorator
The Oscars (ABC)
MISTY BUCKLEY, Production Designer
ALANA BILLINGSLEY, Production Designer
JOHN ZUIKER, Art Director
MARGAUX LAPRESLE, Art Director
76th Annual Tony Awards (CBS)
Routines: Opening Number / Lifetime Achievement
KARLA PUNO GARCIA, Choreographer
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Host: Ryan Gosling
JODI MANCUSO, Department Head Hairstylist
CARA HANNAH, Key Hairstylist
INGA THRASHER, Hairstylist
JOSEPH WHITMEYER, Hairstylist
AMANDA DUFFY EVANS, Hairstylist
CHAD HARLOW, Hairstylist
GINA FERRUCCI, Hairstylist
ELLIOTT SIMPSON, Hairstylist
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Host: Ryan Gosling
LOUIE ZAKARIAN, Department Head Makeup Artist
JASON MILANI, Key Makeup Artist
AMY TAGLIAMONTI, Key Makeup Artist
RACHEL PAGANI, Makeup Artist
YOUNG BEK, Makeup Artist
BRANDON GRETHER, Makeup Artist
JOANNA PISANI, Makeup Artist
Love on the Spectrum (Netflix)
CIAN O’CLERY, Casting By
SEAN BOWMAN, Casting By
MARINA NIETO RITGER, Casting By
EMMA CHOATE, Casting By
Girls State (Apple TV+)
LAURA HUDOCK, Director Of Photography
LAELA KILBOURN, Director Of Photography
DANIEL CARTER, Director Of Photography
ERYNN PATRICK LAMONT, Director Of Photography
KERI OBERLY, Director Of Photography
THORSTEN THIELOW, Director Of Photography
MARTINA RADWAN, Director Of Photography
Life Below Zero (National Geographic)
CHARLIE BECK, Director Of Photography
MICHAEL CHEESEMAN, Director Of Photography
DANNY DAY, Director Of Photography
PEDRO DELBREY, Camera Operator
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO | Max)
DANIEL O’BRIEN, Senior Writer
OWEN PARSONS, Senior Writer
CHARLIE REDD, Senior Writer
JOANNA ROTHKOPF, Senior Writer
SEENA VALI, Senior Writer
JOHNATHAN APPEL, Writer
ALI BARTHWELL, Writer
TIM CARVELL, Writer
LIZ HYNES, Writer
RYAN KEN, Writer
MARK KRAMER, Writer
SOFÍA MANFREDI, Writer
JOHN OLIVER, Writer
TAYLOR KAY PHILLIPS, Writer
CHRISSY SHACKELFORD, Writer
Conan O’Brien Must Go (HBO | Max)
Ireland
JESSIE GASKELL, Written by
CONAN O’BRIEN, Written by
MATT O’BRIEN, Written by
MIKE SWEENEY, Written by
Fallout: Vault 33 (Prime Video)
Amazon MGM Studios
Kilter Films
Bethesda Studios
Jim Henson Idea Man (Disney+)
DANIEL TIMMONS, Supervising Sound Editor
JEREMY S. BLOOM, Sound Designer
IAN CYMORE, Dialogue Editor
RYAN RUBIN, Music Editor
Jim Henson Idea Man (Disney+)
DAVID FLEMING, Composer
The Oscars (ABC)
RICKEY MINOR, Music Director
Welcome to Wrexham (FX)
Giant Killers
MARK JENSEN, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
The Beach Boys (Disney+)
GARY A. RIZZO, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
JOHN RAMPEY, Production Mixer
SABI TULOK, Production Mixer
DENNIS HAMLIN, Production Mixer
Billy Joel: The 100th – Live at Madison Square Garden (CBS)
BRIAN RIORDAN, Re-Recording Music Mixer
PHIL DETOLVE, Re-Recording Mixer
PETER GARY, Music Mixer
BRIAN FLANZBAUM, Production Mixer
JOSH WEIBEL, Monitor Mixer
BRIAN RUGGLES, FOH Mixer
Jim Henson Idea Man (Disney+)
SIERRA NEAL, Editor
PAUL CROWDER, ACE, Editor
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in LA (Netflix)
KELLY LYON, ACE, Editor
SEAN MCILRAITH, Editor
RYAN MCILRAITH, Editor
The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
The Dailyshowography Of Vivek Ramaswamy: Enter The RamaVerse
CATHERINE TRASBORG, Editor
Welcome to Wrexham (FX)
Up the Town?
MICHAEL BROWN, Editor
JOSH DRISKO, Editor
MICHAEL OLIVER, Editor
BRYAN ROWLAND, Editor
STEVE WELCH, Editor
The Voice
Series Body of Work
SEAN BASAMAN, Supervising Editor
JOHN M. LARSON, ACE, Supervising Editor
ROBERT M. MALACHOWSKI JR., ACE, Supervising Editor
MATT ANTELL, Editor
JOHN BALDINO, Editor
MATTHEW BLAIR, Editor
MELISSA SILVA BORDEN, Editor
WILLIAM FABIAN CASTRO, Editor
ANDREW CIANCIA, Editor
NICHOLAS DON VITO, Editor
GLEN EBESU, Editor
RICK ENRIQUE, Editor
GREG FITZSIMMONS, Editor
BRIAN FREUNDLICH, Editor
NOEL A. GUERRA, ACE, Editor
ALYSSA DRESSMAN LEHNER, Editor
JOHN HOMESLEY, Editor
OMEGA HSU, ACE, Editor
NIKI HUNTER, Editor
RYAN P. JAMES, Editor
LISE KEARNEY, Editor
TERRI MALONEY, Editor
JAMES J. MUNOZ, Editor
BARRY MURPHY, Editor
RICH REMIS, Editor
ROBBY THOMPSON, Editor
MATT WAFAIE, Editor
ERIC WISE, Editor
Angela Bassett
Queens (National Geographic)
African Queens
Beckham (Netflix)
John Battsek, Produced by
Nicola Howson, Produced by
Fisher Stevens, Produced by
Billie Shepherd, Produced by
David Gardner, Executive Producer
Gary Neville, Executive Producer
Jonathan Sides, Co-Executive Producer
Craig South, Co-Executive Producer
Jim Henson Idea Man (Disney+)
Brian Grazer, Produced by
Ron Howard, Produced by
Sara Bernstein, Produced by
Margaret Bodde, Produced by
Justin Wilkes, Produced by
Mark Monroe, Produced by
Christopher St. John, Produced by
Shark Tank (ABC)
Mark Burnett, Executive Producer
Clay Newbill, Executive Producer
Yun Lingner, Executive Producer
Max Swedlow, Executive Producer
Mark Cuban, Executive Producer
Lori Greiner, Executive Producer
Kevin O’Leary, Executive Producer
Barbara Corcoran, Executive Producer
Daymond John, Executive Producer
Robert Herjavec, Executive Producer
Brandon Wallace, Executive Producer
Becky Blitz, Supervising Producer
Shaun Polakow, Senior Producer
Shawn Aly, Senior Producer
Andrew Kimmel, Senior Producer
Welcome to Wrexham (FX)
Josh Drisko, Executive Producer
Bryan Rowland, Executive Producer
Jeff Luini, Executive Producer
Alan Bloom, Executive Producer
Andrew Fried, Executive Producer
Sarina Roma, Executive Producer
Dane Lillegard, Executive Producer
Nicholas Frenkel, Executive Producer
George Dewey, Executive Producer
Rob McElhenney, Executive Producer
Ryan Reynolds, Executive Producer
Humphrey Ker, Executive Producer
Miloš Balać, Co-Executive Producer
Aaron Lovell, Producer
Patrick McGarvey, Supervising Producer
Shannon Owen, Producer
Liz Spano, Producer
Alan Cumming
The Traitors (Peacock)
My Next Guest with David Letterman and John Mulaney (Netflix)
Tommy Alter, Producer
Tom Keaney, Executive Producer
Mary Barclay, Executive Producer
Michael Steed, Executive Producer
Séamus Murphy-Mitchell, Executive Producer
Justin Wilkes, Executive Producer
Jake Fuller, Executive Producer
Girls State (Apple TV+)
AMANDA MCBAINE, Directed By
JESSE MOSS, Directed By
Saturday Night Live
Host: Kristen Wiig
GEOFFREY AMORAL, Lighting Director
RICK MCGUINNESS, Lighting Director
TREVOR BROWN, Moving Light Programmer
TIM STASSE, Moving Light Programmer
WILLIAM MCGUINNESS, Chief Lighting Technician
FRANK GRISANTI, Video Control
Billy Joel: The 100th – Live at Madison Square Garden (CBS)
STEVE COHEN, Lighting Designer
MARK FOFFANO, Lighting Consultant
JUSTIN CHEATHAM, Lighting Director
TAD INFERRERA, Lighting Director
ADRIAN BASSETT, Chief Lighting Technician
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Host: Timothée Chalamet
BILL DIGIOVANNI, Technical Director
JOHN PINTO, Camera
PAUL CANGIALOSI, Camera
ANTHONY TARANTINO, Camera
DAVE DRISCOLL, Camera
BRIAN PHRANER, Camera
DANIEL ERBECK, Camera
Billy Joel: The 100th – Live at Madison Square Garden (CBS)
JON PRETNAR, Technical Director
ROB BALTON, Camera
MARK BRITT, Camera
BOBBY DEL RUSSO, Camera
DANIEL ERBECK, Camera
NICK FAYO, Camera
PETE FORREST, Camera
JONNY HARKINS, Camera
SHAUN HARKINS, Camera
RAY HOOVER, Camera
JOHN KOSMOCHEWSKI, Camera
JAY KULICK, Camera
KEVIN MURPHY, Camera
LYN NOLAND, Camera
JIMMY O’DONNELL, Camera
CHRIS PIAZZA, Camera
MARK RENAUDIN, Camera
ED STAEBLER, Camera
MARK WHITMAN, Camera
RICH YORK, Camera
JEFF SIEGEL, Camera
BRETT TURNBULL, Camera
J.M. HURLEY, Video Control
MICHAEL MAIATICO, Video Control
Love on the Spectrum (Netflix)
Episode 7
CIAN O’CLERY, Directed By
The Oscars (ABC)
HAMISH HAMILTON, Directed By
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Host: Ryan Gosling
LIZ PATRICK, Directed By
Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic (CBS)
Craig Plestis, Executive Producer
Chris Wagner, Executive Producer
Clara Plestis, Executive Producer
Ashley Edens, Executive Producer
Deena Katz, Executive Producer
Arlene Van Dyke, Executive Producer
Stephanie Wagner, Supervising Producer
Brittany Cherry, Producer
Ariel Kubit, Producer
Chelsea Gonnering, Line Producer
The Oscars (ABC)
Raj Kapoor, Executive Producer
Molly McNearney, Executive Producer
Katy Mullan, Executive Producer
Rob Paine, Co-Executive Producer
Taryn Hurd, Producer
Sarah Levine Hall, Producer
Jimmy Kimmel, Host
