60th Monte-Carlo Television Festival Postponed to June 2021

Further to the latest advice from the Monegasque authorities it is today announced that, due to the COVID-19 outbreak which continues to grip the world, the 60th edition of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival will not take place in June 2020 as planned.

Laurent Puons, CEO of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival, comments, "We have been confronted with an unprecedented situation which is unfortunately currently depriving us all of our freedom for an indefinite period of time. It is with great regret that I am obliged to cancel the 2020 edition of our Television Festival in June. We must all take up our responsibilities to protect what is most precious: our health, that of our loved ones and of our festival-goers. The safety of the talent and public attending the event is paramount. I would like to thank all the sponsors, studios, networks, streaming platforms, festival-goers and journalists who had renewed their commitment to this year's Festival. I'll be delighted to welcome them in Monaco next June."

He adds, "I also would like to applaud my team who have worked tirelessly to get the event to its current stage of organisation. I look forward to next year, when we can celebrate with peace of mind together this 60th Anniversary, which, as in previous years, will again reach new heights.

The 60th edition of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival is now rescheduled for June 18 - 22, 2021 at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

Originally created by Prince Rainier III of Monaco, and now under the Honorary Presidency of H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco, the Monte-Carlo Television Festival has, for sixty years, presented the very best of television from around the world. The Festival has also been at the forefront in showcasing the highly talented professionals associated with many of the most successful programs in the history of the medium.



Celebrities, producers, directors, writers and heads of studios, networks and digital platforms gather in June every year to attend series launches, premiere screenings, conferences, press activities, public events, VIP meetings and signing sessions.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

Culminating with a unique competition, which celebrates and honours fiction, news and current affairs programming with the prestigious Golden Nymph Awards, The Monte-Carlo Television Festival is recognized as one of the finest Festivals in the world, enhanced even further by its location in the magical Principality of Monaco.