43rd Asian American International Film Festival Goes Online October 1-11

The 43rd Asian American International Film Festival (AAIFF43), presented by Asian CineVision, will take place online on October 1-11 at https://www.aaiff.org/. The Limited Early Bird Gold Pass is currently on sale with limited quantity, featuring priority admission to all screenings and exclusive virtual events with filmmakers and industry professionals.

As a result of this unprecedented year, AAIFF43 will be the first edition to be hosted entirely online to explore new and accessible ways to celebrate the power of cinema.

As the first and longest running Asian American film festival in the United States, AAIFF will continue its tradition to serve as a platform to honor and support the community of Asian American and Pacific Islander filmmakers and their stories.

The lineup of AAIFF43 will include 15+ feature films, special presentations, and 10+ shorts blocks, which will be announced starting in early September. There will be 8 award categories, with award winners receiving Final Draft software licenses. The festival will also include over 30 hours of livestream programming, 20+ Q&As, and 5+ panels and events.

With Elevent as the ticketing partner and Cinesend as the exhibition platform, audiences in the US and Canada will be able to watch most of the titles on-demand with a 48-hour viewing window after they click play right from their home. The panels, workshops, Q&As, and performances will be livestreamed to the public on Facebook and Twitch.

Additionally, this year's festival will present a virtual Pop-Up Market, featuring curated products from local and small businesses by Asian diaspora and BIPOC artisans impacted by COVID-19.

The Gold Pass grants priority admission to all AAIFF43 programs, access to exclusive VIP virtual events, and discounted Gold Pass pricing for next year's festival. With a $150 value, the Gold Pass is currently on sale for $80 with limited quantity at https://www.aaiff.org/.

